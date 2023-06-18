Sunday Mass Readings

Eleventh Sunday in Ordinary Time

St Gregory Barbarigo

Book of Exodus 19,2-6.

After the journey from Rephidim to the desert of Sinai, they pitched camp. While Israel was encamped here in front of the mountain,

Moses went up the mountain to God. Then the LORD called to him and said, “Thus shall you say to the house of Jacob;

tell the Israelites: You have seen for yourselves how I treated the Egyptians and how I bore you up on eagle wings and brought you here to myself.

Therefore, if you hearken to my voice and keep my covenant, you shall be my special possession, dearer to me than all other people, though all the earth is mine.

You shall be to me a kingdom of priests, a holy nation. That is what you must tell the Israelites.”



Psalms 100(99),2.3.5.

Sing joyfully to the Lord all you lands,

serve the LORD with gladness;

come before him with joyful song.



Know that the LORD is God;

he made us, his we are;

his people, the flock he tends.



The LORD is good:

his kindness endures forever,

and his faithfulness, to all generations.

Letter to the Romans 5,6-11.

For Christ, while we were still helpless, yet died at the appointed time for the ungodly.

Indeed, only with difficulty does one die for a just person, though perhaps for a good person one might even find courage to die.

But God proves his love for us in that while we were still sinners Christ died for us.

How much more then, since we are now justified by his blood, will we be saved through him from the wrath.

Indeed, if, while we were enemies, we were reconciled to God through the death of his Son, how much more, once reconciled, will we be saved by his life.

Not only that, but we also boast of God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have now received reconciliation.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 9,36-38.10,1-8.

At the sight of the crowds, his heart was moved with pity for them because they were troubled and abandoned, like sheep without a shepherd.

Then he said to his disciples, “The harvest is abundant but the laborers are few;

so ask the master of the harvest to send out laborers for his harvest.”

Then he summoned his twelve disciples and gave them authority over unclean spirits to drive them out and to cure every disease and every illness.

The names of the twelve apostles are these: first, Simon called Peter, and his brother Andrew; James, the son of Zebedee, and his brother John;

Philip and Bartholomew, Thomas and Matthew the tax collector; James, the son of Alphaeus, and Thaddeus;

Simon the Cananean, and Judas Iscariot who betrayed him.

Jesus sent out these twelve after instructing them thus, “Do not go into pagan territory or enter a Samaritan town.

Go rather to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.

As you go, make this proclamation: ‘The kingdom of heaven is at hand.'”

Cure the sick, raise the dead, cleanse lepers, drive out demons. Without cost you have received; without cost you are to give.”

Saint Charles de Foucauld (1858-1916)

Hermit and missionary in the Sahara

Be compassionate

Be compassionate toward one another, just as Jesus is towards you. As I suffer, as I have pity, compassion, towards all of your sufferings. I groan with one, I weep with another. I have compassion on their grief, their illness, their worries, their hunger, their weakeness, their sins above all. My heart has pity, deep compassion towards all ills of the soul and the body. Compassion is a part of all human love, just as I command you to love one another, be compassionate toward all their ills, small and great. Suffer with them as I have done for you. Never forget the duty of love: compassion.

Traditional Latin Mass Readings for this Sunday

Click here for a live-streamed Traditional Latin Mass

Advertisement