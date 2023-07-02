Sunday Mass Readings

Sunday, July 2

Thirteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Bernardino Realino

2nd book of Kings 4,8-11.14-16a.

One day Elisha came to Shunem, where there was a woman of influence, who urged him to dine with her. Afterward, whenever he passed by, he used to stop there to dine.

So she said to her husband, “I know that he is a holy man of God. Since he visits us often,

let us arrange a little room on the roof and furnish it for him with a bed, table, chair, and lamp, so that when he comes to us he can stay there.”

Sometime later Elisha arrived and stayed in the room overnight.

Later Elisha asked, “Can something be done for her?” “Yes!” Gehazi answered. “She has no son, and her husband is getting on in years.”

“Call her,” said Elisha. When she had been called, and stood at the door,

Elisha promised, “This time next year you will be fondling a baby son.” “Please, my lord,” she protested, “you are a man of God; do not deceive your servant.”

Psalms 89(88),2-3.16-17.18-19.

The favors of the LORD I will sing forever;

through all generations my mouth shall proclaim your faithfulness.

For you have said, “My kindness is established forever”;

in heaven you have confirmed your faithfulness.



Blessed the people who know the joyful shout;

in the light of your countenance, O LORD, they walk.

At your name they rejoice all the day,

and through your justice they are exalted.



For you are the splendor of their strength,

and by your favor our horn is exalted.

For to the LORD belongs our shield,

and to the Holy One of Israel, our King.

Letter to the Romans 6,3-4.8-11.

Brothers and sisters: Are you unaware that we who were baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into his death?

We were indeed buried with him through baptism into death, so that, just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, we too might live in newness of life.

If, then, we have died with Christ, we believe that we shall also live with him.

We know that Christ, raised from the dead, dies no more; death no longer has power over him.

As to his death, he died to sin once and for all; as to his life, he lives for God.

Consequently, you too must think of yourselves as (being) dead to sin and living for God in Christ Jesus.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 10,37-42.

Whoever loves father or mother more than me is not worthy of me, and whoever loves son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me;

and whoever does not take up his cross and follow after me is not worthy of me.

Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.

Whoever receives you receives me, and whoever receives me receives the one who sent me.

Whoever receives a prophet because he is a prophet will receive a prophet’s reward, and whoever receives a righteous man because he is righteous will receive a righteous man’s reward.

And whoever gives only a cup of cold water to one of these little ones to drink because he is a disciple–amen, I say to you, he will surely not lose his reward.”



Traditional Latin Mass Readings for this Sunday

Click here for a live-streamed Traditional Latin Mass