Sunday Mass Readings

Laboureur dans un Champ (worker in a field),

by Vincent Van Gogh (1853-1890),

Painted in Saint Rémy, France, early September 1889,

Sunday, July 9

Fourteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Roman Ordinary calendar

Sts. Agostino Zhao Rong (+ 1815) and Companions

Book of Zechariah 9,9-10.

Thus says the LORD: Rejoice heartily, O daughter Zion, shout for joy, O daughter Jerusalem! See, your king shall come to you; a just savior is he, Meek, and riding on an ass, on a colt, the foal of an ass.

He shall banish the chariot from Ephraim, and the horse from Jerusalem; The warrior’s bow shall be banished, and he shall proclaim peace to the nations. His dominion shall be from sea to sea, and from the River to the ends of the earth.

Psalms 145(144),1-2.8-9.10-11.13cd-14.

I will extol you, O my God and King,

and I will bless your name forever and ever.

Every day will I bless you,

and I will praise your name forever and ever.



The LORD is gracious and merciful,

slow to anger and of great kindness.

The LORD is good to all

and compassionate toward all his works.



Let all your works give you thanks, O LORD,

and let your faithful ones bless you.

Let them discourse of the glory of your Kingdom

and speak of your might.



The LORD is faithful in all his words

and holy in all his works.

The LORD lifts up all who are falling

and raises up all who are bowed down.

Letter to the Romans 8,9.11-13.

Brothers and sisters: You are not in the flesh; on the contrary, you are in the spirit, if only the Spirit of God dwells in you. Whoever does not have the Spirit of Christ does not belong to him.

If the Spirit of the one who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, the one who raised Christ from the dead will give life to your mortal bodies also, through his Spirit that dwells in you.

Consequently, brothers, we are not debtors to the flesh, to live according to the flesh.

For if you live according to the flesh, you will die, but if by the spirit you put to death the deeds of the body, you will live.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 11,25-30.

At that time Jesus exclaimed, “I give praise to you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, for although you have hidden these things from the wise and the learned you have revealed them to the childlike.

Yes, Father, such has been your gracious will.

All things have been handed over to me by my Father. No one knows the Son except the Father, and no one knows the Father except the Son and anyone to whom the Son wishes to reveal him.”

“Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest.

Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am meek and humble of heart; and you will find rest for yourselves.

For my yoke is easy, and my burden light.”

Saint Aelred of Rielvaux (1110-1167)

Cistercian monk

The Mirror of Charity, I, 20 (trans. Geoffrey Webb and Adrian Walker, alt.)

“You will find rest “

People who complain about the roughness of the Lord’s yoke may not, perhaps, have cast aside entirely the heavy yoke of worldly lusts… But tell me, what could be sweeter or more restful than no longer to be tossed about by the uncontrolled stirrings of the flesh?… We come close to sharing the tranquil rest of God when insults have no effect on us, when persecutions or penalties have no terror for us, when prosperity or adversity have no influence on us, and when friend and enemy share the same measure of our consideration. This is indeed to resemble closely “Him who makes His sun to rise upon the good and bad, and rains upon the just and the unjust” (Mt 5,45).

All these things are rooted and done in charity, and in charity only, which brings with it true peace and delight, since charity is the Lord’s yoke. And we know that if we answer our Lord’s call and bear his yoke, our souls will find rest, since: “His yoke is sweet and his burden light.” Saint Paul describes charity as “patient and kind; it is not pompous or inflated; it does not seek its own interests and is not ambitious” (cf. 1Cor 13,4-5).

The other virtues help us as a carriage bears the weary traveler upon his way, as marching rations strengthen the tired soldier, as a light shows the road by night, or as arms help in winning a battle. But charity, which we must have in conjunction with the other virtues, is in a special way the tired man’s rest, the traveler’s shelter, the voyager’s destination, and the victor’s trophy.

Traditional Latin Mass Readings for this Sunday

Click here for a live-streamed Traditional Latin Mass