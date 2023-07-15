The Message of Fatima is both a Warning and a Promise

CP&S comment July 13 this year was 106 years since Our Lady appeared at Fatima for the third time to the three little shepherd children. She gave them a fearful message and showed them a vision of the many lost souls in torment in Hell. This might seem to us a cruel thing to do, terrifying children in this manner, but would not a loving mother want to do everything in her power to save her children from great danger? This vision was in fact a message for us! Our Lady knew this revelation would impact the children greatly for the rest of their lives, so she had already promised them they were destined for Heaven and would never end up in the fires of Hell. We now have to make sure that we do not end up in Hell, separated forever from the love of God, by leading good and holy lives with our eyes fixed always on Heaven.

From ‘Return to Fatima’

In 1917, between May 13 and October 13, the Queen of Heaven appeared 6 times to three shepherd children in a small village near Fatima, Portugal in order to warn of impending chastisement and offer mankind a sure way of safety and peace. Our Blessed Mother offers us devotion to her Immaculate Heart and her Rosary. Her Immaculate Heart is invincible to the power of Satan and provides us a safe refuge. The Rosary provides a constant, reliable communication with her, a lifeline actually.

Most Catholics today believe that the Message of Fatima has been relegated to the past and no longer pertains to this modern church, which is so focused on social justice and ecology issues. They are wrong.

The oldest of the shepherd children of Fatima, Lúcia, explained the message of Fatima to Father Fuentes years later:

“Father, the Most Holy Virgin did not tell me that we are in the last times of the world, but She made me understand this for three reasons.” “The first reason is because She told me that the devil is in the mood for engaging in a decisive battle against the Virgin. And a decisive battle is the final battle where one side will be victorious and the other side will suffer defeat. Also, from now on we must choose sides. Either we are for God or we are for the devil. There is no other possibility.“ “The second reason is because She said to my cousins as well as to myself, that God is giving two last remedies to the world. These are the Holy Rosary and devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. These are the last two remedies which signify that there will be no others.” “The third reason is because in the plans of Divine Providence, God always, before He is about to chastise the world, exhausts all other remedies. Now, when He sees that the world pays no attention whatsoever, then as we say in our imperfect manner of speaking, He offers us with certain fear the last means of salvation, His Most Holy Mother. It is with certain fear because if you despise and repulse this ultimate means, we will not have any more forgiveness from Heaven, because we will have committed a sin which the Gospel calls the sin against the Holy Ghost. This sin consists of openly rejecting, with full knowledge and consent, the salvation which He offers. Let us remember that Jesus Christ is a very good Son and that He does not permit that we offend and despise His Most Holy Mother. We have recorded through many centuries of Church history the obvious testimony which demonstrates by the terrible chastisements which have befallen those who have attacked the honor of His Most Holy Mother, how Our Lord Jesus Christ has always defended the honor of His Mother.” THE IMPORTANCE OF THE ROSARY “Look, Father, the Most Holy Virgin in these last times in which we live has given a new efficacy to the recitation of the Rosary, to such an extent that there is no problem, no matter how difficult it is, whether temporal or above all spiritual, in the personal life of each one of us, of our families, of the families of the world, or of the religious communities, or even of the life of peoples and nations, that cannot be solved by the Rosary. There is no problem, I tell you, no matter how difficult it is, that we cannot resolve by the prayer of the Holy Rosary. With the Holy Rosary we will save ourselves, we will sanctify ourselves, we will console Our Lord and obtain the salvation of many souls.” “Finally, devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Our Most Holy Mother, consists in considering Her as the seat of mercy, of goodness and of pardon, and as the certain door by which we are to enter Heaven.”

The message of Fatima is then that we are now in a life or death struggle, even though most people are oblivious. As Sister Lúcia warns us, “we must choose sides. Either we are for God or we are for the devil. There is no other possibility.” Where do you stand?

The purpose of this blog is to call Catholics to return to Fatima. Re-examine the message given to us by the Blessed Virgin Mary. Remove the blinders that are making you think that Fatima was “a long time ago, and is no longer relevant”.

WHAT DID OUR LADY OF FATIMA ASK FOR?

At Fatima, the Blessed Virgin did not ask extraordinary things. Essentially, her requests were for prayer, particularly the Rosary, and reparation, much as the Old Testament prophets and Jesus’ own demands that the Israelites repent.

WHAT SHE ASKS IS:

†. The daily recitation of the Rosary, “o terço”, Portuguese for one third of the Rosary.

†. Devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, i.e., Total Consecration to her Immaculate Heart and including the Brown Scapular.

†. Practice of the devotion of First Saturdays of Reparation.

†. The consecration of Russia to her Immaculate Heart, a task given to the Pope and Bishops.

Several strong signs were given to the popes to point them towards Fatima’s message: Pope Pius XII was consecrated a Bishop on the same date that Our Blessed Mother first appeared at Fatima, May 13, 1917, and he was given his very own apparition related to Fatima when between October 30 and November 8, 1950, he witnessed the sun appear to dance. Pope John Paul II, who was the only pope to experience first hand the errors of Russia, barely survived an assassination attempt on May 13, 1981. Although these popes appeared to understand the connection with Fatima, they did not go so far as to actually obey Our Lady’s commands by consecrating Russia to her Immaculate Heart in the way that she commanded it, or even simply establish the First Saturdays of Reparation as Our Lady requested.

Why did they not obey and what can we faithful do? Return to her message at Fatima, observe what she has asked of all Catholics: Pray the Rosary, observe First Saturdays of Reparation, consecrate ourselves to her Immaculate Heart, wear her brown scapular of Mount Carmel, offer all duties of our state for love of Jesus Christ Our Lord and for reparation for sins (especially those against her Immaculate Heart) and for the conversion of sinners. (Link). By our own faithful obedience, we can obtain the Pope and Bishops who will at last, obey and consecrate Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Then, Our Lady will crush satan’s head, driving him out of the Church and restoring it at last.

THE IMPORTANCE OF THE CONSECRATION OF RUSSIA

The Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, if it were properly done by the Pope in unison with the Bishops of the Church would serve several purposes.

†. It is an act that must be initiated and commanded by the Pope personally, therefore it would correct the Vatican II error of collegiality and its current form, synodality.

†. It would assert the Pope’s authority over Russia, thus correcting the Orthodox schism.

†. It would indicate the mediation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, thus correcting Vatican II’s error of false ecumenism with protestant heretics.

†. The Consecration of Russia as requested by the Blessed Virgin indicates the goal of conversion of Russia to the true faith, thus correcting the Vatican II error of religious liberty.

†. If the Pope were to promote the devotion of the First Saturdays it would provide a strong instruction to the world that sin offends God and that we must pray and make reparation to prevent souls from falling into hell. What an excellent teaching against the pernicious heresy of the neo-modernism that is devastating the Church!

†. The Consecration of Russia can only be done by a chastened, penitent Pope, one who has learned the hard way of the futility of following a religion of man. This is in stark contrast to the shallow arrogance exemplified by the current Pope of the Twitterverse and his encyclical on climate change.

Fatima’s message is more relevant today than it ever was. When Pope John XXIII refused to release the message that Our Lady commanded be released in the year 1960, the world experienced a spiritual shock: the Vicar of Christ on earth refusing to obey the Mother of Christ. Never before in history has such a thing happened.

And thus began the Spiritual Chastisement.

The initial chastisement was the result of the spiritual blindness which descended upon the pope and hierarchy following their willful disobedience. When one separates himself from God by mortal sins, the darkened reason is unable to discern the correct path and stumbles into error and folly. Vatican II and its poisonous fruits, which caused unprecedented abandonment of religious vocations and the loss of faith and Catholic identity of entire nations was the fruit of this spiritual ignorance which descended upon the Church.

The initial chastisement of the catastrophic Second Vatican Council could have been mitigated. If only the Pope had seen the noxious results for what they were and repented, his repentance would have brought down God’s mercy.

But the hearts of the popes were hardened in their sin and they have persisted in disobedience of Our Lord Jesus Christ and His Mother. The result has been an unmitigated disaster for the Catholic Faith. Now, with Pope Francis, we have descended into subterranean depths of disobedience against God’s laws. This darkness and spiritual desolation cannot be dispelled by human means.

I explain this more fully in “The Work of the Devil“., which quotes St. Paul in 2 Thess, 2,6-8:

“And now you know what withholdeth, that he may be revealed in his time. For the mystery of iniquity already worketh: only that he who now holdeth, do hold, until he be taken out of the way, …Therefore God shall send them the operation of error, to believe lying: that all may be judged who have not believed the truth, but have consented to iniquity:”

The short answer, which risks oversimplifying is that “what withholds” is the authority of the papacy, which the Popes from John XXIII until the present occupant of the See have undermined by abandoning their roles as guardians of the faith and true shepherds of the flock of Jesus Christ. They have each and every one of them embraced the operation of error, consenting to iniquity.

This iniquity has reached a certain level of perfection in the unfortunate man who now occupies the See of Peter, befouling it as no man ever before him.We discuss this in St. Hildegard’s vision “The Figure of a Woman“. In that vision, it is possible to see in the “monstrous head…wrapped in excrement” which attempted to ascend the height of heaven was struck dead. It’s an interesting prophesy and it was Pope Benedict XVI who renewed interest in St. Hildegard’s prophesies as we discussed in earlier posts.

WHAT CAN BE DONE AT THIS STAGE?

TO WHOM CAN WE TURN?

God’s own Most Holy Mother is the last means of salvation we are offered. Until Catholics return to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, with humility, repentance and obedience, the Chastisement will continue to unfold, bringing with it ever more severe spiritual desolation, a desolation which will soon reach proportions never before seen, with nations destroyed and such physical calamities that those who survive them will envy the dead.

BERGOGLIO’S REFORMATION

As we foretold years ago, Pope Francis is hastening towards the culmination of his own Bergoglian Reformation, that is, he intends to eclipse the true Church with a heretical church, replacing the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass and the Sacred Priesthood with satanic mockeries.

If Pope Bergoglio’s “reformation” is successful, we may see what was foretold by Sister Lúcia:

At around 4 p.m. on January 3, 1944, in the chapel of the convent, before the Tabernacle, Lúcia asked Jesus to make known His will: “I then felt a friendly hand, maternal and affectionate, touch my shoulder.”

And the Mother of God said to her: “be at peace, and write what I have commanded you, but not, however, that which has been given to you to understand its meaning,” intending to allude to the meaning of the vision which the Virgin herself had revealed.

Immediately afterward, said Sister Lúcia,

“I felt my spirit inundated by a mystery of light that is God and in Him I saw and heard: the point of a lance like a flame that is detached, touches the axis of the earth, and it trembles: mountains, cities, towns and villages with their inhabitants are buried. The sea, the rivers, the clouds, exceed their boundaries, inundating and dragging with them, in a vortex, houses and people in a number that cannot be counted. It is the purification of the world from the sin in which it is immersed. Hatred, ambition, provoke the destructive war. After I felt my racing heart, in my spirit a soft voice said: ‘In time, one faith, one baptism, one Church, Holy, Catholic, Apostolic. In eternity, Heaven!’ This word ‘Heaven’ filled my heart with peace and happiness in such a way that, almost without being aware of it, I kept repeating to myself for a long time: Heaven, Heaven.” (Antonio Socci).

As we have discussed for the past several years, the Chastisement will include plague, famine, war and the unleashing of the cataclysmic forces of nature as in the above scenario. Additionally, we may well see a terrorist attack on the Vatican, which could end with the familiar “Bishop in White” at the foot of the cross, as foretold in the released portion of the Third Secret.

We know that in the end, Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart will triumph; the question remains – will we choose to be with her, will we take the steps necessary to be on the winning side?

WHAT STEPS ARE CALLED FOR AT THIS LATE HOUR?

How can we return to the message of Fatima?

†. By our personal acts of Consecration to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and to the Immaculate Heart of His Mother, Our Lady.

†. By our daily rosary for the triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and through her, of Christ the King.

†. By our daily sacrifices in loving reparation for sins against the Sacred and Eucharistic Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate and Sorrowful Heart of Mary. Our Lord simply asks that we offer the daily duties of our state in life, lived in obedience to His commands, in a spirit of loving reparation.

†. By wearing Our Lady’s own Scapular of Mount Carmel. NOTE: This requires enrollment by a Catholic priest.

†. By practicing the devotion of the First Saturdays of Reparation

This devotion is an urgent necessity! Due to their sins of disobedience, our Popes and Bishops have need of our prayers and sacrifices of reparation – if we want them to obey Our Lady’s request to Consecrate Russia, we must help them, as we would any poor sinner in need of the grace of repentance, with our spiritual support, that is, the reparative devotion of First Saturdays. Just condemning them and attacking them is a great mistake. We must help them repent and obey and this must be done in charity! God does not ask for our outrage and anger, He asks for loving reparation!

†. By promoting the entire Message of Fatima by example and by sharing the information regarding these devotions and the Message of Fatima with others.

†. By being informed and knowledgeable regarding the doctrines and practices of the Faith and the ways they are being threatened and undermined today by enemies within and without the Church.

†. Take every opportunity to read more about Fatima and its true message. Pray and sacrifice daily for the Consecration of Russia as requested by Our Lady of Fatima. This implies avoiding false devotions!

†. If at all possible, get to know other true Catholics. and above all, spread the word!

Now is the time for us to draw close to the Immaculate Heart of the Mother of God and trust in her merciful love, which will never fail us. Let us strive to save our souls and all those souls who have been entrusted to us.