St Mary Magdalene, the Sinner-turned-Saint Who Loved Much

From “Venite Prandete”

Bartholome Estaban Murilo, Magdalene Penitent, (1660-1665)



Mary Magdalene holds a special place in the Church. St Thomas Aquinas spoke of three privileges that she possessed:

First, that of being a prophet because she was worthy enough to see the angels, for a prophet is an intermediary between angels and the people.

Secondly, she had the dignity or rank of an angel insofar as she looked upon Christ, on whom the angels desire to look.

Thirdly, she had the office of an apostle; indeed, she was an apostle to the apostles insofar as it was her task to announce our Lord’s resurrection to the disciples. (1)

Mary Magdalene is symbolic to us in reflecting the complex nuances of God’s love for us, His creatures: First, she had wasted her beauty in a life of sin, but one day saw Christ and was touched by His grace. She repented of her sins and, it is said, seven demons were driven from her by Christ. (2)

She, who was a great sinner, then became beloved of Christ. She is described as “the one who loved much” and it was she, together with the Blessed Mother and St John, who stood at the foot of the Cross, with Jesus in His agony.

Significantly, she is of such importance to the story of our redemption that it was she upon whom it was bestowed to have the great honour of being the first to meet Christ risen from the dead. (Mark 16.9).

The Apostles, who were mourning and weeping, however, did not believe her: (Mark 16.11).

As St Thomas pointed out to us, just as it was a woman – Eve- who was the first to announce the words of death, so it was a woman – Mary Magdalen- who would be the first to announce the words of life.

At early dawn on the first Easter morning, Mary Magdalen and other women who had ministered to Jesus went to the Lord’s sepulcher – still ministering to Him, in what they believed was His death, carrying oils and spices.

Two angels said to them, “He is not here, but is risen….Go, tell his disciples.” Mary Magdalen ran to tell the Apostles what she had seen and heard. Then Peter and John, hastening to the sepulchre, saw and believed.

This woman, Mary Magdalene, who brought to the Apostles and to us the news of life, was a sinner who had repented and turned her soul to love of God. It was that love that was the source of her beauty.

It is significant, from an historical perspective, (for, after all, the story of our salvation is a story based in historical fact and on real events), that the witness to His Resurrection, in ancient Judaic law, was a woman. It is significant for the reason that the testimony of a woman, in the Jewish law and culture had no value – it bore no legal status.

Nevertheless, the Evangelists did not resile from the fact that the witness to the central fact of the Christian belief, was a woman, even knowing that this witnessing bore no value in Jewish law. They did not change anything- they did not omit Magdalene’s part and simply insert the male Apostles, Peter and John. Knowing that the testimony of a woman was considered unsubstantiated in the culture to which they were relating the most important event in Christian history, they placed the central role in the person of a woman, one who had been a great sinner.

Mary Magdalene is a saint for all of us.

She is the Patron saint of: Apothecaries; equestrians; contemplative life; contemplatives; converts; druggists; glove makers; hairdressers; hairstylists; penitent sinners; penitent women; people ridiculed for their piety; perfumeries; perfumers; pharmacists; reformed prostitutes; sexual temptation; tanners; women.

Symbols: Rich raiment; box of ointment; skull; book; vase of sweet spices; crucifix; open book; boat.

(1) St Thomas Aquinas, “Commentary on the Gospel”.

(2) (2) Luke 8. 2; Mark 16. 9.

***

Hymn to Mary Magdalene – for her feast day, 22nd July.