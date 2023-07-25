The Wolves Are Coming!

Posted on July 25, 2023 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

“This is what will happen at the Synod on Synodality. They are no longer hiding that they are wolves attacking the flock of Christ.” — Deacon Nick Donnelly

But these wicked “wolves” that have infiltrated the Church and may even succeed in scattering the “flock of Christ” for a time, will eventually be gunned down.

We must never forget the words of Christ:

“And I say to thee: That thou art Peter; and upon this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” (Matthew 16:18)

And:

“Behold I am with you all days, even to the consummation of the world.” (Matthew 28:20)

“As the physical Body of Christ had external wounds, bruises, and scars, and yet the inner structure was left untouched, so there seemed to be a foretelling that though His Mystical Body, the Church, would have its moral wounds and scars of scandals and disloyalties, nevertheless, not a bone of its body would ever be broken.” — Venerable Fulton Sheen

