Bp. Strickland: Any attack on the Traditional Latin Mass is an attack on the Deposit of Faith

Christ is the vine. The traditional Latin Mass is rooted in the vine, robust with truth & bears much fruit. Any attempt to sever the traditional Mass from the Church is an attack on the unbroken link to tradition as received from the apostles, & an attack on the Deposit of Faith.

