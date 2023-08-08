Bp. Strickland: Any attack on the Traditional Latin Mass is an attack on the Deposit of Faith

Posted on August 8, 2023 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

Bishop Strickland on Twitter:

Christ is the vine. The traditional Latin Mass is rooted in the vine, robust with truth & bears much fruit. Any attempt to sever the traditional Mass from the Church is an attack on the unbroken link to tradition as received from the apostles, & an attack on the Deposit of Faith.

