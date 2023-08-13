Sunday Mass Readings

Sunday, August 13

Nineteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Radegunde

1st book of Kings 19,9a.11-13a.

At the mountain of God, Horeb, Elijah came to a cave, where he took shelter.

“Go outside and stand on the mountain before the LORD; the LORD will be passing by.” A strong and heavy wind was rending the mountains and crushing rocks before the LORD–but the LORD was not in the wind. After the wind there was an earthquake–but the LORD was not in the earthquake.

After the earthquake there was fire–but the LORD was not in the fire. After the fire there was a tiny whispering sound.

When he heard this, Elijah hid his face in his cloak and went and stood at the entrance of the cave.

Psalms 85(84),9ab-10.11-12.13-14.

I will hear what God proclaims;

the LORD – for he proclaims peace to his people.

Near indeed is his salvation to those who fear him,

glory dwelling in our land.



Kindness and truth shall meet;

justice and peace shall kiss.

Truth shall spring out of the earth,

and justice shall look down from heaven.



The LORD himself will give his benefits;

our land shall yield its increase.

Justice shall walk before him,

and salvation, along the way of his steps.

Letter to the Romans 9,1-5.

Brothers and Sisters: I speak the truth in Christ, I do not lie; my conscience joins with the holy Spirit in bearing me witness

that I have great sorrow and constant anguish in my heart.

For I could wish that I myself were accursed and separated from Christ for the sake of my brothers, my kin according to the flesh.

They are Israelites; theirs the adoption, the glory, the covenants, the giving of the law, the worship, and the promises;

theirs the patriarchs, and from them, according to the flesh, is the Messiah. God who is over all be blessed forever. Amen.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 14,22-33.

After he had fed the people, Jesus made the disciples get into the boat and precede him to the other side of the sea, while he dismissed the crowds.

After doing so, he went up on the mountain by himself to pray. When it was evening he was there alone.

Meanwhile the boat, already a few miles offshore, was being tossed about by the waves, for the wind was against it.

During the fourth watch of the night, he came toward them, walking on the sea.

When the disciples saw him walking on the sea they were terrified. “It is a ghost,” they said, and they cried out in fear.

At once (Jesus) spoke to them, “Take courage, it is I; do not be afraid.”

Peter said to him in reply, “Lord, if it is you, command me to come to you on the water.”

He said, “Come.” Peter got out of the boat and began to walk on the water toward Jesus.

But when he saw how (strong) the wind was he became frightened; and, beginning to sink, he cried out, “Lord, save me!”

Immediately Jesus stretched out his hand and caught him, and said to him, “O you of little faith, why did you doubt?”

After they got into the boat, the wind died down.

Those who were in the boat did him homage, saying, “Truly, you are the Son of God.”

Saint Charles de Foucauld (1858-1916)

hermit and missionary in the Sahara

Meditations on the psalms, psalm 55, para. 109

Call to God for help

How good you are my God, that you repeat to us so often “When you call for help, I will come to you! Call me, I will listen.’ Call to God for help in temptation! Do not look to fight with your own strength in temptation or difficulty. The spirit of darkness is much stronger than us. It is one of the ruses of the devil that he will absorb us so much in the first moments of temptation, that we will use all our effort to resist him, but without thinking to call to God, for help, or our angel or the saints. He casts a veil over us to prevent us from looking up, he tries to render us mute, he absorbs us so much that the thought to call to God does not come. Having separated us from all that is our forces, he conquers too easily.

From the beginning of a temptation, seek to resist less from your own force and call to God, have recourse to prayer as soon as the temptation starts and we will vanquish much more easily, where as before we would have been conquered. In temptation, pray, pray, pray!

