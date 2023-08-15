Mass Readings for the Feast of the Assumption

Tuesday, August 15

Assumption of the Virgin Mary into Heaven – Solemnity

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Tarsicius

Book of Revelation 11,19a.12,1-6a.10ab.

God’s temple in heaven was opened, and the ark of his covenant could be seen in the temple. There were flashes of lightning, rumblings, and peals of thunder, an earthquake, and a violent hailstorm.

A great sign appeared in the sky, a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars.

She was with child and wailed aloud in pain as she labored to give birth.

Then another sign appeared in the sky; it was a huge red dragon, with seven heads and ten horns, and on its heads were seven diadems.

Its tail swept away a third of the stars in the sky and hurled them down to the earth. Then the dragon stood before the woman about to give birth, to devour her child when she gave birth.

She gave birth to a son, a male child, destined to rule all the nations with an iron rod. Her child was caught up to God and his throne.

The woman herself fled into the desert where she had a place prepared by God.

Then I heard a loud voice in heaven say: “Now have salvation and power come,

and the kingdom of our God and the authority of his Anointed One.”

Psalms 45(44),10bc.11.12ab.16.

The queen takes her place at your right hand

in Gold of Ophir.



Hear, O daughter, and see; turn your ear,

forget your people and your father’s house.



So shall the king desire your beauty;

for he is your lord.



They are borne in with gladness and joy;

they enter the palace of the king.

First Letter to the Corinthians 15,20-27.

Brothers and sisters: Christ has been raised from the dead, the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep.

For since death came through a human being, the resurrection of the dead came also through a human being.

For just as in Adam all die, so too in Christ shall all be brought to life,

but each one in proper order: Christ the firstfruits; then, at his coming, those who belong to Christ;

then comes the end, when he hands over the kingdom to his God and Father, when he has destroyed every sovereignty and every authority and power.

For he must reign until he has put all his enemies under his feet.

The last enemy to be destroyed is death,

for “he subjected everything under his feet.”

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 1,39-56.

Mary set out in those days and traveled to the hill country in haste to a town of Judah,

where she entered the house of Zechariah and greeted Elizabeth.

When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the infant leaped in her womb, and Elizabeth, filled with the holy Spirit,

cried out in a loud voice and said, “Most blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb.

And how does this happen to me, that the mother of my Lord should come to me?

For at the moment the sound of your greeting reached my ears, the infant in my womb leaped for joy.

Blessed are you who believed that what was spoken to you by the Lord would be fulfilled.”

And Mary said: “My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord;

my spirit rejoices in God my savior.

For he has looked with favor on his lowly servant;

from this day all generations will call me blessed.

The Almighty has done great things for me,

and holy is his name.

He has mercy on those who fear him

in every generation.

He has shown might with his arm, dispersed the arrogant of mind and heart.

He has thrown down the rulers from their thrones but lifted up the lowly.

He has filled the hungry with good things;

and the rich he has sent away empty.

He has come to the help of his servant Israel ,

remembering his promise of mercy,

The promise he made to our fathers,

to Abraham and to his descendants forever.”

Mary remained with her about three months and then returned to her home.

Saint Amadeus of Lausanne (1108-1159)

Cistercian monk, then Bishop

Marian Homily VIII, SC 72 (8 Marian Homilies, trad. Dom A. Dumas, Éd. du Cerf, Paris 1960, p. 207-219, rev.)

The humble Virgin mounts to her throne of glory

Let us honor the Queen of heaven, Mother of life, source of mercy, overflowing delights, leaning on her beloved. Let us praise her, knowing full well that our praise will be insufficient.

Risen above the tallest trees of paradise, and exalted above the highest peaks of mountains, she will penetrate heaven with incredible majesty accompanied by the singing of the choirs of celestial angels and surrounded by the dancing of angels. Happy are those who dwell in your house, O Lord, they will praise you without end! In you we praise not Eve who introduced the poison, but Mary who gave life, who is the mother and nursemaid of all, the life of all the living. In you we praise even our own mother.

May all hear and rejoice, the humble virgin rises, crowned, to the throne of glory, may the humble rejoice. May those who exalt themselves in their presumption fall. Mary who gives herself as a holocaust to the fullness of grace. May the Blessed Virgin, unique in her merits stand in the presence of her Creator interceding always in our favor. She will be radiant in the fullness of glory, she who brought forth from her virginal womb the King of glory.