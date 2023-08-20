As Wildfires Rage We Pray For Protection

Wildfires in Canada
God, Creator of all creation, Creator of wind and flame, extinguish the fires engulfing land, communities, and homes. Guard those who must flee because of the blaze, lead them to safety and strengthen them in their Faith. Bring those who have perished home to you, grant them your perpetual peace.
The Virgin and Child Embracing, Sassoferrato (1609-1685) Saint Joseph can be seen in the background
Holy Mary, Mother of God
Holy Mary, Virgin Mother of God, who was conceived without sin, I choose thee, this day, for the lady and Mistress of this House; I beseech thee through thy Immaculate Conception, to preserve it from pestilence, fire and water; from lightning and tempests, from robbers, from schisms and heresies, from earthquakes and from sudden death. Bless and protect, O holy Virgin, all its inmates, obtain for them grace to avoid sin, and save them from every other misfortune and accident. Amen.
Prayer to Saint Catherine of Siena
O blessed St. Catherine of Siena, protectress against fire, I come before you seeking your intercession for anyone threatened by fire.
Pray that God protect (name person), his/her family and property from burning flames and that He keep fire of any kind from doing them harm.
Pray, dear St. Catherine, that all hearts are enflamed with the fire of divine love, as yours was, and that all souls are protected from the fires of Hell. Amen.
Please let me know if family or friends are in danger so I can pray for them by name. Australia is currently firefree so far but we can empathise due to previous Summers.
I think it may be going to be another bad bushfire summer here in a few months too- instigated by people. I’m happy to pray for you.
LikeLike