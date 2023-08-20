As Wildfires Rage We Pray For Protection

Wildfires in Canada

God, Creator of all creation, Creator of wind and flame, extinguish the fires engulfing land, communities, and homes. Guard those who must flee because of the blaze, lead them to safety and strengthen them in their Faith. Bring those who have perished home to you, grant them your perpetual peace.

The Virgin and Child Embracing, Sassoferrato (1609-1685) Saint Joseph can be seen in the background



Holy Mary, Mother of God

Holy Mary, Virgin Mother of God, who was conceived without sin, I choose thee, this day, for the lady and Mistress of this House; I beseech thee through thy Immaculate Conception, to preserve it from pestilence, fire and water; from lightning and tempests, from robbers, from schisms and heresies, from earthquakes and from sudden death. Bless and protect, O holy Virgin, all its inmates, obtain for them grace to avoid sin, and save them from every other misfortune and accident. Amen.

Prayer to Saint Catherine of Siena

O blessed St. Catherine of Siena, protectress against fire, I come before you seeking your intercession for anyone threatened by fire.

Pray that God protect (name person), his/her family and property from burning flames and that He keep fire of any kind from doing them harm.

Pray, dear St. Catherine, that all hearts are enflamed with the fire of divine love, as yours was, and that all souls are protected from the fires of Hell. Amen.