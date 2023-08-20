Sunday Mass Readings

Sunday, August 20

Twentieth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Bernard of Clairvaux

Book of Isaiah 56,1.6-7.

Thus says the LORD: Observe what is right, do what is just; for my salvation is about to come, my justice, about to be revealed.

And the foreigners who join themselves to the LORD, ministering to him, Loving the name of the LORD, and becoming his servants– All who keep the sabbath free from profanation and hold to my covenant,

Them I will bring to my holy mountain and make joyful in my house of prayer; Their holocausts and sacrifices will be acceptable on my altar, For my house shall be called a house of prayer for all peoples.

Psalms 67(66),2-3.5.6.8.

May God have pity on us and bless us;

may he let his face shine upon us.

So may your way be known upon earth;

among all nations, your salvation.



May the nations be glad and exult

because you rule the peoples in equity;

the nations on the earth you guide.



May the peoples praise you, O God;

may all the peoples praise you!

May God bless us,

and may all the ends of the earth fear him!

Letter to the Romans 11,13-15.29-32.

Brothers and sisters: I am speaking to you Gentiles. Inasmuch then as I am the apostle to the Gentiles, I glory in my ministry

in order to make my race jealous and thus save some of them.

For if their rejection is the reconciliation of the world, what will their acceptance be but life from the dead?

For the gifts and the call of God are irrevocable.

Just as you once disobeyed God but have now received mercy because of their disobedience,

so they have now disobeyed in order that, by virtue of the mercy shown to you, they too may (now) receive mercy.

For God delivered all to disobedience, that he might have mercy upon all.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 15,21-28.

At that time Jesus withdrew to the region of Tyre and Sidon.

And behold, a Canaanite woman of that district came and called out, “Have pity on me, Lord, Son of David! My daughter is tormented by a demon.”

But he did not say a word in answer to her. His disciples came and asked him, “Send her away, for she keeps calling out after us.”

He said in reply, “I was sent only to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.”

But the woman came and did him homage, saying, “Lord, help me.”

He said in reply, “It is not right to take the food of the children and throw it to the dogs.”

She said, “Please, Lord, for even the dogs eat the scraps that fall from the table of their masters.”

Then Jesus said to her in reply, “O woman, great is your faith! Let it be done for you as you wish.” And her daughter was healed from that hour.

Saint Bede the Venerable (c.673-735)

monk, Doctor of the Church

Homily on the Gospels I, 22

“Woman, you have great faith! Your wish will come to pass.”

The Gospel shows us the Canaanite woman’s great faith, her patience, her perseverance and humility… This woman was gifted with a truly uncommon patience. After her first request, the Lord didn’t answer even with one word. In spite of that, far from ceasing to pray even for one moment, she implored the help of his kindness with greater insistence… Seeing the ardor of our faith and the tenacity of our perseverance in prayer, the Lord ends up by having pity on us and giving us what we desire.

The Canaanite woman’s daughter was “troubled by a demon.” Once the bad agitation of our thoughts has been driven out and the knots of our sins untied, serenity of spirit will return to us as well as the ability to act correctly… If, following the example of the Canaanite woman, we persevere in prayer with unshakeable firmness, our Creator’s grace will be present to us. It will correct all the errors in us, it will sanctify all that is impure, it will pacify all agitation. For the Lord is faithful and just. He will forgive our sins and will purify us from every stain if we cry to him with the attentive voice of our heart.

Traditional Latin Mass Readings for this Sunday

Click here for a live-streamed Traditional Latin Mass