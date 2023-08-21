Number of Priestly Ordinations in Free Fall

First posted on 20 August 2023 by Fr. John Zuhlsdorf on his blog:

A recent piece at the SSPX site deals with the “vertiginous” drop in priestly vocations in France, in particular, Switzerland and elsewhere in Europe. The figures they used are from the French bishops conference and other non-SSPX sources.

The numbers are dreadful, even for a pessimist.

The results will be disastrous, given the present madness about synodality (“walking together-ity”).

This vertiginous drop in the number of ecclesiastics leads to abuses that the next synod on synodality is very likely not to sanction, and perhaps even to condone. To compensate for the lack of priests in Switzerland, they will not hesitate to call on lay people. In La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana on June 16, 2023, Luisella Scrosati notes that in the canton of Basel, it is now usual for lay people to exercise priestly functions: they preach; they preside over a liturgy of the Word which completely replaces the Mass; and they baptize and celebrate marriages.

Pray for vocations.

I once preached a Forty Hours Devotion. WE NEED FORTY HOURS!

I said that Forty Hours was instituted to beg God to avert disasters from the Church and society. In that particular Forty Hours I preached about the disaster on the horizon from the lack of vocations to the priesthood and that that should be our focus during those days of Exposition, prayer, and litaniac procession.

On the other hand, groups using the traditional liturgical books, faithful to the Church’s teachings ( = “We are our rites!”) are growing and their seminaries are full.

St. Faustina’s Prayers for Priests

Heavenly Father, grant that our priests be strengthened and healed

by the power of the Eucharist they celebrate.

May the Word they proclaim give them courage and wisdom.

We pray that all those whom they seek to serve

May see in them the love and care of Jesus,

Our Eternal High Priest, who is Lord for ever and ever. Amen.

Mary, Mother of the Church, look tenderly upon your sons, our priests.

St Joseph, Patron of the Universal Church, pray for us all.

O my Jesus, I beg You on behalf of the whole Church:

Grant it love and the light of Your Spirit

and give power to the words of priests

so that hardened hearts might be brought to repentance

and return to You, O Lord.

Lord, give us holy priests;

You Yourself maintain them in holiness.

O Divine and Great High Priest,

may the power of Your mercy accompany them everywhere and protect them

from the devil’s snares which are continually being set for the souls of priests.

May the power of Your mercy, O Lord,

shatter and bring to naught all that might tarnish the sanctity of priests,

for You can do all things.