Worst Persecution Against Christians in Pakistan’s History: Urgent Help Needed

CP&S comment – Satan’s invented religion, Islam, is redoubling its typical destructive atrocities against the small and harmless Christian communities in Pakistan. The mainstream media looks the other way. The Catholic organisation, Aid to the Church in Need, has sent out this urgent appeal for help for our brave and suffering brothers in Christ.

FROM AID TO THE CHURCH IN NEED

We are sending out this urgent message today asking for your help after hundreds of families lost everything in the worst act of persecution against Christians Pakistan has ever witnessed.

The families from Jaranwala, near Faisalabad, narrowly escaped a mob of hundreds who last Wednesday attacked and torched nearly 25 churches and hundreds of homes, as well as desecrating Christian graves, Bibles, statues and crosses.

Terrified and shaken, the Christian families spent that night in the fields outside their town, and when they returned they found their homes were reduced to blackened shells. Everything was destroyed or confiscated, right down to the last lightbulb.

Forced to sleep on the floor of their torched homes, they had no food to eat, no beds to sleep on, no furniture, cooking equipment, soap or any other hygiene items.

Frightened for the future, the families are begging for help.

On Sunday, tears of sadness and fear flowed as hundreds gathered in the streets outside the torched remains of St Paul’s Catholic Church, Jaranwala, where Bishop Indrias Rehmat of Faisalabad celebrated Mass in defiance of the extremist mobs.

One of those present told us yesterday: “It was a very painful time but a chance to share with one another a deep sense of loss and sadness.”

Working closely with Bishop Indrias and other project partners, ACN will be sending out aid where the need is greatest.

In the meantime, please continue to pray for those traumatised by Wednesday’s horrific acts of violence against those attacked simply because of their faith.