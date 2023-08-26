Sunday Mass Readings

Sunday, August 27

Twenty-first Sunday in Ordinary Time

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Monica

Book of Isaiah 22,19-23.

Thus says the LORD to Shebna, master of the palace: “I will thrust you from your office and pull you down from your station.

On that day I will summon my servant Eliakim, son of Hilkiah;

I will clothe him with your robe, and gird him with your sash, and give over to him your authority. He shall be a father to the inhabitants of Jerusalem, and to the house of Judah.

I will place the key of the House of David on his shoulder; when he opens, no one shall shut, when he shuts, no one shall open.

I will fix him like a peg in a sure spot, to be a place of honor for his family.”

Psalms 138(137),1-2a.2bc-3.6.8.

I will give thanks to you, O LORD, with all my heart,

for you have heard the words of my mouth;

in the presence of the angels I will sing your praise;

I will worship at your holy temple.



I will give thanks to your name,

because of your kindness and your truth.

When I called, you answered me;

you built up strength within me.



The LORD is exalted, yet the lowly he sees,

and the proud he knows from afar.

The LORD will complete what he has done for me;

your kindness, O LORD, endures forever;

forsake not the work of your hands.

Letter to the Romans 11,33-36.

Oh, the depth of the riches and wisdom and knowledge of God! How inscrutable are his judgments and how unsearchable his ways!

“For who has known the mind of the Lord or who has been his counselor?”

“Or who has given him anything that he may be repaid?”

For from him and through him and for him are all things. To him be glory forever. Amen.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 16,13-20.

Jesus went into the region of Caesarea Philippi and he asked his disciples, “Who do people say that the Son of Man is?”

They replied, “Some say John the Baptist, others Elijah, still others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.”

He said to them, “But who do you say that I am?”

Simon Peter said in reply, “You are the Messiah, the Son of the living God.”

Jesus said to him in reply, “Blessed are you, Simon son of Jonah. For flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but my heavenly Father.

And so I say to you, you are Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church, and the gates of the netherworld shall not prevail against it.

I will give you the keys to the kingdom of heaven. Whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven; and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.”

Then he strictly ordered his disciples to tell no one that he was the Messiah.

Blessed Columba Marmion (1858-1923)

Abbot

To live by faith, Christ the Ideal of the Priest 1961, p.83-84

Fix Christ in your heart by faith

God presents himself to us as an object of faith, especially in the person of Jesus Christ. He desires that we believe firmly that the infant born of Mary, the tradesman of Nazareth, the Master disputing with the Pharisees, the man who was crucified on Calvary is truly his Son, his equal, and that we adore him as such. The great work that God has appointed to himself in the economy of salvation is to establish among men faith in the Incarnate Word (cf. Jn 6:29). Nothing can take the place of this faith in Jesus Christ, true God, consubstantial with the Father whose envoy he is. It is the synthesis of all our belief, because Christ is the synthesis of all revelation. (…)

The life of the Church presupposes in everything and in all things the adoration of her divine Spouse. In the face of the world which denies him and disowns him, she repeats unceasingly, with Saint Peter: “Thou art Christ, the Son of the living God” (Mt 16:16). This penetrating vision of faith, which pierces the veil of the humanity of Christ and pierces the depth of his divinity, is wanting to many intellects. They see Jesus, they reach him, but like the crowds of Galilee they see only the externals, their approach is superficial that does not transform souls. For others, on the contrary, Jesus is transfigured; grace illuminates their faith in his divinity. For them, Jesus is the sun of justice; he surpasses all the beauties of the earth, and his vision delights their hearts so much that no other attraction can separate them from his love. They can say with Saint Paul: “I am convinced that neither death, nor life… nor any other creature will be able to separate me from the love that God shows us in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Rm 8,38). .

Such faith truly fixes Jesus Christ in our hearts. It is not a simple adherence of the mind; it involves love, hope, the total consecration of oneself to Christ to live his life, participate in his mysteries, imitate his virtues.

