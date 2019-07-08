Polish bishops accuse Ikea of ‘LGBT indoctrination’

Photo: AFP
I am not an expert on Civil law, not sure ikea will win this and will only garnish more conserverative support for the Church. Good on him for standing up for his rights and beliefs, we will not all be indoctrinated with marxism.
If IKEA hadn’t pushed their views on him, I’m sure he would not have had reason to respond. They don’t like hearing it back. Good on him for making the point.
What hypocrites these IKEA company directors are! They say their company policy is “not to tolerate discrimination and exclusionary attitudes” and those are exactly the attitudes they are demonstrating towards this worker whose beliefs happen to differ from theirs. This is just so typical of the bossy left-leaning secularists of today.
And talking of Sweden, according to many ex-pat Swedes I have come across, the country has been totally ruined by the decades of extreme liberal policies of their government. Free abortion and contraception has made birth rates plummet. Open immigration has been a miserable failure that has brought crime figures (including rape and murder) soaring unbelievably high, teachers unable to teach in unruly schools, Swedish culture fast disappearing… etc.