Pope Francis Has Fully Regularized the SSPX – James Bogle

Pope Francis has fully regularized the Society of St Pius X (SSPX), James Bogle, the ex-president of Una Voce International, told Gloria.tv (video HERE).
Bogle stressed that the SSPX and the sacraments administrated by them, including marriages and confessions, have been formally recognized by Francis. The Society is also allowed to ordain to the priesthood whomever they see fit.
Francis further appointed SSPX Bishop Bernard Fellay as a judge at the Rota Romana, the highest appellate tribunal of the Church, thus recognizing his authority.
“I don’t see how much more regular you can get than that,” Bogle concludes. He acknowledges, however, that there are a lot of intolerant bishops who still treat the SSPX as if it were irregular.
To them, Bogle answers that those who do not like the integration of the SSPX “better have the argument with Pope Francis.”
No one has been able to find anything that substantiates Bogle’s assertion that “Francis further appointed SSPX Bishop Bernard Fellay as a judge at the Rota Romana.”
This tragic pope (or illegally elected antipope) would no doubt LIKE conservatives to think that he has “regularized” the SSPX, but if fact such a claim appears to be unsubstantiated.
I can just hear the weeping, moaning & gnashing of teeth from Gary Michael Voris, who will accuse Papa Bergolglio & Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan of conspiring against the Conciliar Church for returning to the Catholic Church by recognizing SSPX.
CMTV will have to go on a Crusade of some kind for Ratings.