Five Unusual Stories About Saint Padre Pio

How Padre Pio Stopped Allied Forces From Bombing His Monastery During WWII

In the midst of World War II, Italy was invaded by Nazi Germany and Allied forces made many attempts to liberate the country. According to various accounts, intelligence reported a cache of German munitions near San Giovanni Rotondo, the town in which stood the monastery of St. Padre Pio.

However, at the beginning of the war Padre Pio reassured the people that no bomb would touch their small city. True to his word, Padre Pio reportedly went out of his way to make this happen.

According to author Frank Rega in his book Padre Pio and America, “none of the Allied planes sent to bomb the San Giovanni Rotondo area were able to complete their missions successfully. There were often mysterious malfunctions, causing the bombs to drop harmlessly in the fields, or mechanical failures which caused the planes to veer off course.”

Most remarkable of all were the stories of a “flying monk.”

An American pilot was just about to bomb the city when, “Suddenly, the pilot saw in front of his plane the image of a monk in the sky, gesturing with his arms and hands for the plane to turn back. The shocked pilot did just that, and jettisoned his bombs elsewhere. When he returned to the base and told his story, his commanding officer decided it was best to put this pilot in a hospital under observation for mission-fatigue.”

The pilot couldn’t get the image from his mind and after the war he made inquiries to find this monk. He eventually made the journey to San Giovanni Rotondo and recognized the “flying monk” as St. Padre Pio.

Prophecy of a Future Long and Happy Marriage

Christina tells the story of the time her parents went to Confession to St. Pio of Pietrelcina. It was the custom of their town that all the school children would take a bus to San Giovanni Rotondo for the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

On this particular day, Christina’s parents, who were in the fifth grade, stood next to each other in the Confession line. They were friendly, but not really friends at that time. Giancarlo went to Reconciliation first, followed by Dina. As she was walking out, Padre Pio stopped her. He told her that he had just heard the confession of the person she would marry one day.

In the not-too-distant future, this couple will be happily married for 50 years. I’m sure St. Pio of Pietrelcina continues to intercede for them.

“ How many times you called out to me! ”

*

Father Valentino was a capuchin friar from San Marco in Lamis who was a spiritual son of Padre Pio and was very devoted to him. During the second world war he was in Emilia Romagna while the Gothic line of the German Army was encamped on the Apen­nines, thereby dividing the region in two. Because of this separation, he hadn’t heard from his family who lived in Puglia for a long time. So one day he finally decided to try to cross over and head for his family in the South. However, it was of course necessary to cross the military front, and to do so was very, very risky. He knew some people who were fighting against the Germans so he asked them for help and advice about what to do. They indicated a way through the mountains but warned that is was very dangerous. Additionally, it was in the middle of the winter and very cold. There were a few others also who longed to be united with their separated loved ones so together the group set a date. The day arrived and Fr. Valentino said to himself–“It’s now or never”.

*

So together with a few others he set off walking. He prayed to God for the groups safety and in prayer he also sought the intercession and help of Padre Pio. Eventually the group came to a very high place in the mountains where the path was narrow and covered with snow. At this point the path descended down a steep slope. When Fr. Valentino was about halfway down the slope, he placed one of his feet wrong and suddenly started to slide.

“Padre Pio help me; Padre Pio help” he cried as he was sliding down. Suddenly, a bush broke his fall.

*

The others helped him back up and he was able to continue his journey and eventually the group crossed the military line safely, without being discovered. When he reached San Marco in Lamis, after resting a few hours, he wished to go to San Giovanni Rotondo to see Padre Pio. As soon as Padre Pio saw him he said: “How many times you called out to me the other night!..how many times!”

The Saint then held him close to his heart and said: “Let us together thank the Lord”