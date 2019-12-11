The Vatican is currently a circus that condemns truth and justice to death

Ariel Levi di Gualdo, Jewish convert, Catholic priest, publisher of the theological Internet magazine “L’Isola das Patmos”.(Rome)

Ariel Levi di Gualdo is a sober, calm man, but it hardly remains quiet when he raises his voice. Yesterday, he did so with an interview and the usual clear words. The Jewish convert and Catholic priest said: “The Vatican is currently a circus that condemns truth and justice to death.” And also: “The Church today treats those like Pol Pot who disagree within the Church.”In the struggle between Judaism and Christianity, Ariel Stefano Levi di Gualdo decided for Christ and became a Catholic priest: born in 1963, he is a dogmatist specializing in the history of Dogma, a pupil of P. Peter Gumpel.

With the convert’s fire he sees many things sharply and says so. Before he became a priest, he completed a degree in Sociology, which he completed with the controversial work “Bitter Grasses – The Century of Zionism”. At the same time it is a kind of reckoning with Zionism and a departure of the Jew from his Judaism. In the foreword he wrote: “The tremendous tragedy of the Shoah has returned the Jews the lost purity by producing the social taboo of worshiping the Jews, which prevents the public from being told that the Emperor is naked.”In 2014, already a priest, he submitted a polemic against the homosexualization of the church. Already in June 2013, he expressed himself in connection with the resignation of Benedict XVI. about the “destructive mischief” of the gay lobby in the Church.

In the same year he reported on his experiences in Munich and attested to the Church in Germany a “German” problem, which has already led to a “factual schism” – it’s just nobody says it.

On the case of Martha Heizer and her simulations of Mass he diagnosed the Church not too much, but to show little authority. The Church moans under the lack of authority.

Such statements are not heard everywhere. Therefore, the ecclesiastical hierarchy did not make his life easy in recent years.

In response to the situation in the Church, in 2014 he co-founded, with Msgr. Antonio Livi , former Dean of the Faculty of Philosophy of the Lateran University, and the Dominican Father Giovanni Cavalcoli , the Internet magazine L’isola di Patmos (The Island of Patmos), from which also originated an eponymous publishing house in the meantime. Since he was pushed out of  pastoral care, he obtained in this way a much larger, albeit virtual, parish. In the first four years of its existence, the Internet magazine recorded more than 30 million hits.

Below are excerpts from the interview of the daily newspaper La Verità:

Question: What motives were at the beginning of the foundation [of L’isola di Patmos]?

Ariel Levi di Gualdo: The need to pass on the foundations of the faith, but also as an antidote to the schizophrenia that prevails today. In the early 1970s, the physicist and servant of God Enrico Medi (1911-1974) said: “I am not afraid of nuclear power, pollution and tumors, but of the collective madness that the world is forfeiting itself to.”

Question: Why Patmos?

Ariel Levi di Gualdo: This is the place of the last revelation, where the apostle John wrote the Book of the Apocalypse in exile. There is an urgent need to create an island that preserves Catholic thought, understood as depositum fidei, and the Church’s everlasting Magisterium – but this should not be confused with the ghettos and closed circles of the “chosen among the elect”. One must do it like the monks who tried to save the precious scrolls at the fire of the Library of Alexandria.

Question: Do you think that the Church is in danger?

Ariel Levi di Gualdo: She is even in terrible danger. We are experiencing a situation of profound decline, for which I have not been able to find any historical precedent in history, but only some things that were vaguely similar: the crisis of Arian heresy in the fourth century and the fall of the Roman Empire towards the end of the 5th century. In other words, an epoch is coming to an end, and I hope it will end soon.

Question: When did the Church crisis begin?

Ariel Levi di Gualdo: Even more than a crisis, it is a synthesis of all the great crises of history. It is a bit like the heresy of modernism condemned by St. Pius X in the encyclical Pascendi Dominici as the “synthesis of all heresies.” The current crisis has emerged from a crisis of doctrine, and in turn has created a crisis of faith that has resulted in a crisis of morality devastating our clergy.

Question: Do you think that Pope Francis bears responsibility for this?

Ariel Levi di Gualdo: He bears enormous responsibility, as did all his predecessors since the apostle Peter, who was chosen by Christ rather than chosen by a cardinal conclave, and who nevertheless made it even worse: He denied Christ three times and even tried in his old age to escape from persecution by Nero, this time from Rome. He died on the cross on the Vatican Hill, in the Circus of Nero. Today, the Vatican is a circus where other capital punishments are executed at the expense of truth and justice – and all in the name of mercy, as we understand it.

Question: Remember the Amazon Synod?

Ariel Levi di Gualdo: The Pan-Amazonian synod was in reality an all-German synod. The German Church has been on Protestant detours for half a century, with ever-emptier churches, with a great blood-letting of believers, but with incomes from the church-tax in the amount of almost seven billion euros. It is a “company” with immense capital and property, but a lack of “staff” – which does not mean the employees. Therefore, she urges married priests. The viri probati, of which the Amazon synod was mentioned, are not intended for the Amazon region, but for the German church.

Question: Theology is subordinated to entrepreneurial questions?

Ariel Levi di Gualdo: Germans use Latin America as an incubation box for theologies like liberation or the people. The results we see: The Protestant sects are getting involved in Latin America. German ideologies, as history proves, have always been a source of failure. The Catholic Church is still absent from the list.

Question: What do you think of the Pope’s invitation to welcome immigrants?

Ariel Levi di Gualdo: When the Pope solemnly expresses himself to questions of doctrine, of faith and of morality, I owe him obedience, faithfully believing what God’s revealed faith commands. But when he begins to play games with Eugenio Scalfari, I have the right to express my disapproval and say that he would have done better to receive a divine man like the late Cardinal Carlo Caffarra, who, along with other three Cardinals, attempted to clarify open questions, but received no answers. The same is true of the crime that has brought armies of immigrants, in Italy especially Nigerian gangs, and the daily “isolated cases” in the chronicles and court records. Today we have bishops and priests who undermine the doctrine of faith, but nobody intervenes. However, anyone who sighs because of the new immigration “dogma” risks being lynched – always in the name of mercy, of course.

Question: Do you feel discriminated against?

Ariel Levi di Gualdo: Like every churchman who dares to express a touch of contradiction. The first to be ignored are the African bishops who oppose these migration flows, with the bishops of Nigeria at the forefront. The archbishop of Mosul in Iraq, Amel Nona, also warns against the dangers of indiscriminate reception, especially of Muslims. Instead of conferring him cardinal status, it was given to the Jesuit Michael Czerny, who put into his coat of arms a boat full of immigrants and made a pectoral cross from the wood of a boat that had transported illegal immigrants. Already in Greek theater of antiquity a tragedy was always followed by the grotesque farce.

Question: You found very sharp words against the bishop of Belluno, whom you called a “whore”, “apostate”, “little satanic flag” for apologizing to the remarried divorced on behalf of the Church. Why such expressions?

Ariel Levi di Gualdo: We have always accepted the sinners and will continue to do so. That is our duty according to the Gospel. It is a very different matter to accept sin and to allow sinners to the Sacraments. That is why I have found such stern words for this unworthy bishop as are typical of certain passages in the Old and New Testaments. What this bishop says and offers contradicts not only the everlasting Magisterium of the Church, but also the Scriptures, which are the foundation of revelation for us, which even the Successor of Peter can not change.

Question: The Church in Italy is no longer taking a stand on the situation in the country, as was the case under Cardinal Ruini. Is that good in your opinion?

Ariel Levi di Gualdo: I do not regret the end of the era of Ruini, who for 20 years at the head of the Episcopal Conference of the Italian Church has given some of the worst bishops she has ever had: never to speak for her priests and against problems, but they are always ready to bivouac in the antechambers and salons of political power – not least to gain advantages and embossed contracts. I have always been opposed to Church and clerical interference in politics and administration in the narrower sense.

Question: Free Church in the free state?

Ariel Levi di Gualdo: It is our duty to intervene and make our voice heard when elements are challenged or threatened that touch the heart of Catholic sentiment, from respect for life to respect for natural law.

Question: What does the Church need today?

Ariel Levi di Gualdo: The Church does not need dullards, but people who say “yes” when it’s yes and “no” when it’s no. It does not need more, or less. The “less”, the culpable omission, also comes from evil.

Question: Who would you see today as a model for the Catholics?

Ariel Levi di Gualdo: I have no answer to that, because in order to propose models, credible models would have to be produced. At present, the Church is mainly producing opportunists and sycophants who make a career with migrant boats. These are the safe entrance ticket to the Episcopate and even the Cardinal path in a Church that is increasingly becoming a Cambodian regime – because of the merciful Church that is a “field hospital“.

  1. sallyball8323 says:
    December 11, 2019 at 21:48

    Those are the words of Christ. “Let your yes be yes, and your no be no”.

  2. Mary Salmond says:
    December 11, 2019 at 23:32

    To the point answer! Succinct yet thought-filled with short answers. Liked it.

