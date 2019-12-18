Queens chaplain crosses the Tiber at the invitation of Bishop Mark Davies

From the Anglicanorum Coetibus Society Blog:

Many of us have enjoyed listening to Gavin Ashenden on Anglican Unscripted on YouTube.  Here in episode  #558 he explains why he left the Church of England to be ordained a Bishop of the Christian Episcopal Church and now why he is now entering the Catholic Church this coming Fourth Sunday of Advent.   A contact in the Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham tells me he does not believe Ashenden has contacted the ordinariate.  In the discussion below,  we hear the Roman Catholic Bishop Mark Davies of Shrewsbury reached out and invited him.

