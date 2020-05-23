From Holy Communion to Corona Communion

May 23, 2020

Holy Family Parish in Stow, Ohio, purchased a plastic screen with a slot through which Corona Communion is distributed (article’s picture).

More pictures of a distribution of Corona-Communion:

• The Italian standard for distributing Communion are one-way plastic gloves.

• Cologne Cardinal Woelki distributes Communion behind a plastic wall.

• Mainz Bishop Kohlgraf’s Communion self-service in plastic boxes.

• German parish serves Communion on porcelain cake plates.

• Bishops around the world recommend distributing Communion with sugar tongs or tweezers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Response to From Holy Communion to Corona Communion

  1. carlos10101 says:
    May 23, 2020 at 13:25

    This insane over-reaction to the Wuhan Kung-Flu is becoming downright obscene! And note that the priest in the first pic couldn’t be bothered to properly dress for Mass. Sneakers!
    I’m sorry, but I have to say it: Our leaders disgust me.

