From Holy Communion to Corona Communion

Holy Family Parish in Stow, Ohio, purchased a plastic screen with a slot through which Corona Communion is distributed (article’s picture).

More pictures of a distribution of Corona-Communion:

• The Italian standard for distributing Communion are one-way plastic gloves.

• Cologne Cardinal Woelki distributes Communion behind a plastic wall.

• Mainz Bishop Kohlgraf’s Communion self-service in plastic boxes.

• German parish serves Communion on porcelain cake plates.

• Bishops around the world recommend distributing Communion with sugar tongs or tweezers.