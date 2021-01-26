Cardinal Raymond Burke condemned President Joe Biden’s plan to codify Roe V. Wade in federal law during a homily from the 3rd Sunday in Ordinary Time at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Lucky Dip
Recent Comments
Recent 100+ Comments
Catholic Video
Join the Rosary for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
People from all around the world
Are praying the Holy Rosary
For the intentions of
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Apologetics
Bible
Catechisms
Catholic Devotions
Catholic Prayers
Catholic Sources
Church Teaching
Liturgy
Writings of the Fathers
Follow us on Twitter!
- Cardinal Burke Condemns President Joe Biden’s Plan to Codify Roe V. Wade in Federal Law youtube.com/watch?v=ji0fFX… catholicismpure.wordpress.com/2021/01/26/car… 4 hours ago
-
-
Recent Posts
- Cardinal Burke Condemns President Joe Biden’s Plan to Codify Roe V. Wade in Federal Law January 26, 2021
- The Colours of Martyrdom Today January 26, 2021
- Saint Paul’s Conversion January 25, 2021
- PERE JACQUES – The Christ-like French Priest (Part II) January 25, 2021
- When Tempted to Sin, Follow St. Francis de Sales’ Advice January 25, 2021
- Bishop Schneider: Never before have the demons been so active January 24, 2021
- Sunday Readings and Reflections January 24, 2021
- PERE JACQUES – The Christ-like French Priest (Part 1) January 23, 2021
- Why I Love Thee Mary January 23, 2021
- Persecution of Traditional Catholics will accelerate January 22, 2021
- Joe Biden Eats and Drinks His Own Spiritual Death January 22, 2021
- Under President Biden, Vatican-US Relations Are Poised to Shift Dramatically January 21, 2021
- Communist crackdown in China is “Beyond George Orwell’s Imaginings” — and It’s Only Getting Worse January 20, 2021
- Catholic Conscience and the COVID-19 Vaccine January 20, 2021
- Immaculate Heart – Homily by Fr George M. Roth (FI) January 19, 2021
- Saint Telemachus and the Vision in the Coliseum January 19, 2021
- Understanding Today’s Feast: “Chair of Saint Peter” January 18, 2021
- A Child Saved From a Bullet by His Crucifix January 18, 2021
- Cardinal Cancels Confessions in Cathedral due to Covid January 18, 2021
- 17th January, feast of Our Lady of Pontmain and of Holy Hope January 17, 2021
Archives
Search posts by keywords
Blog Stats
- 4,178,385 hits since 4th July 2010
Top Posts
- Our Lady of La Salette: A Fearful Warning and a Prophecy
- PERE JACQUES - The Christ-like French Priest (Part II)
- Bishop Schneider: Never before have the demons been so active
- Saint Paul's Conversion
- Prophecies By Visionaries Who Foresaw Today's Crisis in the Church
- When Tempted to Sin, Follow St. Francis de Sales' Advice
- Open letter sent to President Donald Trump by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò
- Persecution of Traditional Catholics will accelerate
- The Colours of Martyrdom Today
- Cardinal Burke Condemns President Joe Biden’s Plan to Codify Roe V. Wade in Federal Law