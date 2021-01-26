Cardinal Burke Condemns President Joe Biden’s Plan to Codify Roe V. Wade in Federal Law

Posted on January 26, 2021 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

Cardinal Raymond Burke condemned President Joe Biden’s plan to codify Roe V. Wade in federal law during a homily from the 3rd Sunday in Ordinary Time at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

