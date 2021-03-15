Inquisition at the Liturgy Congregation?

According to La Nuova Bussola, on 15 March an investigation (“Visita Apostilica”) of the Congregation for Divine Worship will begin.
The writer says that the man appointed for the investigation, head of the bishops conference liturgy office, leans liberal and may have been accused of covering up some problem with a priest.
He is clearly favored by Francis. Sarah is clearly associated closely with Benedict XVI and his liturgical vision.
The visitation is odd, since this is a dicastery of the Curia, not a diocese, seminary or religious institute. I don’t remember anything like this.
The article brings up the fact that, recently, Card. Sarah’s (routine) resignation was at last accepted without a successor being appointed. Arch.
It also points to the recent suppression of individual Masses in San Pietro and the de facto marginalization of the TLM. These are two things that one can easily imagine Card. Sarah strenuously opposed.
NB: We must not jump to conclusions, however it strikes me that there could be a parallel here to what some want to happen to anyone who worked in the Trump administration or who supported him: Get ’em! Cancel ’em! Investigate and ruin ’em! Make sure they’ll never work again!
That’s how they roll.
WOW! Ugly stuff coming our way!
