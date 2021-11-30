NOVENA TO END HORRIFIC FETAL INDUSTRY



We are now in the season of Advent and we are approaching the Feast of St. Andrew on Nov 30.



We are going to start a worldwide St. Andrew’s Novena to ask Jesus and Mary to deliver our world from the barbarous and horrific fetal industry.



We are also going to make reparation with our sacrifices and prayers in order to make reparation for these horrible crimes against the unborn which cry out to God in heaven.



We are living in the chastisement that Our Lady of Fatima prophesied so long ago. Part of the chastisement is that Russia would spread Her errors, and that, as you know, has tragically happened. Besides Marxism, one of the errors of Russia was abortion, which started there and was promoted throughout the world.



Harvesting fetal cells and tissue from still living aborted babies is an extension of that error and has also spread throughout the world. Especially through the current Covid-19 vaccines on the market that are abortion-tainted.



I personally believe that the vaccine mandate and the dystopian society being pushed on the world right now, especially in countries like Australia, Canada, Germany, and Austria are part of the chastisement – a punishment from God for the fetal industry.



To lessen this chastisement, especially for our families, and to make war on the vaccine mandate, I was inspired to start a St. Andrew’s Novena to end this brutal practice and to make reparation to Our Lord “who is already much offended”.



Every day from Nov 30 to Christmas Eve, I invite you and your families to pray this novena prayer and also a special prayer that His Excellency Bishop Athanasius Schneider has composed to combat the fetal industry.