Cardinal Müller Challenges Pope Francis: No Authority To Change Teaching Of Church

In an interview with Infovaticana, German prelate, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller, the former Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, has warned that Pope Francis has no authority to change the teaching of the Church. This is not the first time Müller has taken a stand against Pope Francis, having recently warned about the Vatican’s silence on China’s abuses and Cardinal Zen’s “unfair” trial in Hong Kong.

At that time, Müller said to Il Messengero that – during a recent consistory – no senior Vatican official or even the Pope had mentioned Zen, with “no solidarity document, no prayer initiative for him”. Müller believes the Vatican’s deal with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has undermined the possibility of support for the cleric, warning the deal “does not serve the interests of the Holy See and the Vatican State to the ecclesial dimension and the truth”.

