NEW RESTRICTIONS: The Papal Posse & Peter Kwasniewski

Robert Royal, editor in chief of TheCatholicThing.org, Fr. Gerald Murray, priest of the Archdiocese of New York, and Peter Kwasniewski, author and liturgist, discuss the new Vatican edict concerning restrictions to the Traditional Latin Mass.
