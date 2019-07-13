The World over with Damian Thompson

Soon after Raymond Arroyo’s frank and revealing interview was aired, Damian Thompson sent out the following tweet:

The new owners of the
@CatholicHerald

and I do not agree on the future direction of the company (for my stance, see

@RaymondArroyo

’s show last week). Therefore I’m moving to the

@spectator

where I will be free to tell you what I really think 🙂

He’d become increasingly vocal on social media in his criticism of current Church affairs and the Francis papacy.

Roughly an hour after his announcement, Thompson subsequently tweeted that Pope Francis is “deeply implicated in terrible scandals” and is a “corrupt pope.”

“My first tweet as a free man,” he said. “It’s now obvious that Pope Francis is deeply implicated in terrible scandals.”

“My concern isn’t theological,” Thompson said; “it’s the spectacle of a corrupt pope, something I never expected to see in my lifetime.”

 

