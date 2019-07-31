Amazing Discovery Found Deep Down in the Indian Ocean: Large Statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary

A statue of the holy Virgin Mary was discovered by chance deep in the Indian Ocean by a number of divers who had been searching for the remains of a plane that had disappeared in the area.

At her feet were rose petals that through the law of gravity should have been floating on the surface of the water. The statue is enormous. As can be seen in the video, it is at least double the size of a man.

It is a mystery how the statue ended up there, standing upright deep down on the ocean seabed. If it had fallen from a ship it should have broken into two, or be lying horizontally on the bottom. However, it stands perfectly erect as though placed on an altar, and with no sign of chipping or cracks. Another interesting detail is that by standing in the depth of the ocean (no one knows for how long) it should have been covered by seaweed and barnacles, but instead it is totally intact and shiny clean.

See how the surprised divers treat the statue of Mary with great awe and loving faith!

Our Lady of the Seas, pray for us and protect all seafarers from harm.

Advertisements