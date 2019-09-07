Just a Little Venial Sin ?

My dear brothers and sisters, some of us have grown very careless when it comes to venial sin. We strive to remain free from mortal sin or we confess it at the first opportunity, but we are casual about venial sin. Why? Because venial sin does not separate us from God. And thus we go about our lives thinking without realizing the consequences of venial sin.

The Consequences off Venial Sin

“Venial sin is the failure to do a good that could and ought to be done; it is, therefore,

the privation of a good and for that reason it is an evil, since evil is by definition the

privation of good” (Aumann). [note] Spiritual Theology by Fr. Jordan Aumann, O.P. [/note]

Calling venial sin evil might seem to be an exaggeration, but it really isn’t. The effect on our personal sanctity is incremental.

Think of it this way. Imagine, you have a cup of tea in your bedroom and after you are done, you don’t immediately take it to the kitchen, but instead deposit it on your nightstand. No big deal right? What if you forget about it then go and get a glass of water which you then bring back to the room. After you’re done, you deposit that glass next to your cup. You then go and get your self a snicker bar and a bowl of cereal and deposit it on the dresser since you have no more room on the nightstand. What started out as no big deal becomes a big pile of mess, doesn’t it?

In case all of you are neat freaks and can’t relate to the example above, here is another example from a sermon of the late Archbishop Cardinal Henry Edward Manning:

We are, in fact, like soldiers in warfare: wounded, and spotted and spattered by the blood of the conflict. We are laborers out in the field, and the soils and stains of our toil cleave to us. We are wayfarers in the road, and the dust settles upon us even when we do not know it. We cannot go out of the world and the world’s evil. We are in contact with it, and it casts more than its shadow upon us. It casts its stain, and the stain abides (Tanquerey). .[note] THE SPIRITUAL LIFE: A TREATISE ON ASCETICAL AND MYSTICAL THEOLOGY.Rev. Adolphe Tanquerey, S.S., D.D.[/note]

The last example is this. Venial sin is like one drop of ink that is dropped into a glass of clear water. Just a little ink is enough to muck things up.

It is the same thing with venial sin.