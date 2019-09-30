UPCOMING BOOK LENGTH INTERVIEW with Bp. Athanasius Schneider

Thanks to Father Z for the following recommendation:

This is going to be amazing.

Bp. Athanasius Schneider, Auxiliary of Astana and hero, has a book length interview coming out via Angelico Press.

However, watch this spot! If at the time of this writing, you use the links, below, you’ll get an “unavailable” message. But the intrepid and reliable Ed Pentin, the best working English language Vaticanista in Rome, says it will be available on 2 October (the day I arrive in Rome).

Christus Vincit: Christ’s Triumph Over the Darkness of the Age

US HERE – UK HERE

It carries endorsements from Card. Sarah, Card. Burke, Fr. Murray, Prof. Hahn.

