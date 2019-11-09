Pachamama: New to the Vatican But No Stranger to the UN

By Edward Pentin:

The United Nations Environment Programme published a children’s textbook in 2002 interestingly entitled Pachamama — a course on why the world’s environment is being degraded and an assessment of “how our Mother Earth is doing today.”

The UNEP says in the book that “Pachamama” means not just ‘Mother Earth’ in Inca culture but also “living in total harmony with the Earth and not from the Earth. It suggests a lifestyle in harmony with nature.”

During the Amazon Synod last month, what the Holy Father called “Pachamama” statues regularly appeared in churches, ceremonies and the synod hall. Pictures of indigenous people bowing down before them in the Vatican Gardens and in a church nearby led many faithful to see them as idols, leading Austrian Catholic Alexander Tschugguel to seize four of them and throw them into the Tiber.

The UNEP’s Pachamama course appears benign by contrast but its first of 7 modules is about “population growth,” teaching children that populations grow “more slowly” if each set of parents “only has one child.”

Activity 4 is about “Traditional or Indigenous Attitudes” and gives examples of “attitudes of ancient or contemporary indigenous cultures towards Mother Earth.”

It also predictably argues for “sustainable development” and goes on to teach about such subjects as “measuring pollution,” “government action,” and “understanding biodiversity.”

In its children’s book, the UNEP doesn’t describe the Pachamama as an idol of course — instead it seems to have just borrowed the word for the course’s title which consists of contributions from young people, authors and artists.

But the connection with the “Pachamama” and the UNEP shows that its appearance at the synod did not happen by chance, and is, in its own way, another indication of the ever-increasing “inculturation” of the UN and the global environmental movement into the very marrow of the Vatican.

***

As an addendum, Melinda Gates, a liberal Catholic whose Gates Foundation promotes among its projects similar globalist values diametrically opposed to Church teaching, privately met the Pope on Wednesday, according to a reliable source. The Vatican and the Gates Foundation were asked twice if they could confirm the meeting but neither responded.

