Worldwide Days of Prayer and Reparation for Amazon Synod Idolatry on Nov. 9th & 10th

Fr. Davide Pagliarani, Superior General of the Society of St. Pius X, has called to make today, November 9th, and tomorrow, November 10th, days of prayer and reparation for the idolatrous events that took place in Rome during the Amazon Synod. Pagliarani writes:

In response to these events, we call on all members of the Society, including Third Order members, to observe a day of prayer and reparation, because we cannot remain indifferent to such attacks on the holiness of Holy Mother the Church. We ask that a fast be observed in all our houses on Saturday, November 9th. We invite all the faithful to the same and we also encourage children to offer prayers and sacrifices. On Sunday, November 10th, 2019, each priest of the Society will celebrate a Mass of reparation, and in each chapel, the Litanies of the Saints, taken from the liturgy of the Rogations, will be sung or recited to ask God to protect His Church and to spare it from the punishments that such acts cannot fail to draw down upon it. We urge all priest friends, as well as all Catholics who love the Church, to do the same. Such is due to the honour of the Holy Roman Catholic Church founded by Our Lord Jesus Christ, which is neither idolatrous nor pantheistic.

As a matter of concrete and specific action, I find this call, in solidarity with all Catholics around the world, to be of particular importance, and if it is observed, it will no doubt be of special efficacy.

Just a couple of hours ago, I also received (though it was not directly related) from His Excellency Bishop Athanasius Schneider, a prayer of reparation for the idolatrous acts during the last Synod for the Amazon. For those choosing to offer prayer, penance, and reparation today, I can think of no better prayer than this, composed by the most stalwart defender of the faith in the episcopacy today:

Prayer of Reparation for the idolatrous acts during the last Synod for the Amazon Most Holy Trinity, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, receive through the hands of the Immaculate Mother of God and Ever Virgin Mary from our contrite heart a sincere act of reparation for the acts of worship of wooden idols and symbols during the Synod for the Amazon, which occurred in Rome, the Eternal City, the heart of the Catholic world. Pour out in the heart of Our Holy Father Pope Francis, of the Cardinals, of the Bishops, of priests and lay faithful, your Spirit, who will expel the darkness of their minds, so that they might recognize the impiety of such acts, which offended your Divine majesty and offer to you public and private acts of reparation. Pour out in all members of the Church the light of the fullness and beauty of the Catholic Faith. Enkindle in them the burning zeal of bringing the salvation of Jesus Christ, true God and true man, to all men, especially the people in the Amazon region, who still are enslaved in the service of feeble material and perishable things, as the deaf and mute symbols and idols of “mother earth.” Enkindle the light of faith in those persons, especially in the persons of the Amazonian tribes who do not yet possess the liberty of the children of God, and who do not have the unspeakable happiness of knowing Jesus Christ and having in Him a participation in the life of your Divine nature. Most Holy Trinity, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, you are the one true God, besides Whom there is no other god and no salvation, have mercy on your Church. Look especially upon the tears and contrite and humble sighs of the little ones in the Church. Look upon the tears and prayers of the little children, of the adolescents, of young men and young women, of the fathers and mothers of families and also of the true Christian heroes, who in their zeal for your glory and in their love for Mother Church threw into the water the symbols of abomination which defiled her. Have mercy on us: spare us, O Lord, parce Domine, parce Domine! Have mercy on us: Kyrie eleison! Amen.

I know that this reminder comes at a late hour, but I hope that many of you will nevertheless be able to commit yourselves to these acts of prayer and reparation, and to offer your Holy Communions for the same intentions this Sunday, November 10th, so that Catholics around the world might act in unison in this important effort.

If you are able to get the prayer of reparation into the hands of your pastors by then, please request that they pray it at all the Sunday Masses this weekend. We cannot expect all of them to accept this request, but think of the power of as many of the faithful as possible praying together for this common purpose of reparation.