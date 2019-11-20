A Harvard Professor’s Conversion to the Catholic Faith

Posted on November 20, 2019 by

The testimony of Roy Schoeman’s mystical experiences and conversion to Catholicism has already touched many souls who have heard him at retreat centres and similar venues throughout the world. In the newly released video below, the former Professor at Harvard Business School speaks about his acceptance of atheism when he went to university and how it dragged him into a pit of hopelessness. He shares how God personally intervened in his life in a miraculous way. Now working as a Catholic speaker and inspiring thousands of believers and nonbelievers with his story, he has found the true meaning of life and the overflowing ocean of God’s Love.

Roy Schoeman is the author of Salvation is from the Jews (available in Uk here and US here) and Honey from the Rock (UK here and US here).

 

