Do Not Belittle the Power of the Mother of God

Taken from ‘Cochem’s Explanation of The Holy Sacrifice of The Mass’ (pp. 229-230):

This was revealed to a Dominican saint by the Mother of God herself; he has left it in writing for our benefit:

1. What Mary asks of God she invariably obtains.

2. God withholds His mercy from no one for whom Mary prays.

3. The world would long since have been destroyed had not Mary upheld it by her intercession.

4. The love of Mary for sinners is greater than that of any one human being for another.

5. Such is the love of Mary for sinners that, did God permit, she would be willing to make atonement for each one by daily bearing all the sufferings of the world.

6. The least service shown to Mary, were it merely the recitation of the Angelic Salutation, is worth more than an act a thousandfold greater performed in honour of one of the other saints.

7. A single Ave Maria is of more value than any temporal gift of body or soul, of life or death.

8. As the firmament of heaven surpasses all the stars in magnitude, so does the loving-kindness of Mary surpass that of all the saints.

9. As the sun exceeds in its beneficent action all the other orbs, so does the assistance Mary renders us exceed that of all the other saints.

10. The veneration shown to Mary rejoices all the blessed.

11. The veneration of the saints may be compared to silver; that which is paid to Mary may be compared to gold; that which is paid to Christ, to precious gems; while that which is paid to the Holy Trinity is like the stars in splendour.

12. Never does a day pass without some souls being rescued from Purgatory by Mary.

These twelve privileges are the crown of twelve stars which St. John saw encircling Our Lady’s head. He who ponders them well cannot fail to feel himself irresistibly drawn to the service and veneration of Mary.