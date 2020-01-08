Why Does a Priest Support Donald Trump?

by Fr Richard Heilman

Anyone who has been following me on social media, recalls that I was an adamant anti-Trumper, during the primaries, leading up to the 2016 election. I was in shock when, even people I knew, supported him. He came across as a vulgar, conceited bully. I had my ideas about the class, dignity and decorum expected of someone holding the high office of the Presidency, and Trump was light years away from the image I had carved in my mind. I simply could not even fathom a Trump presidency.

Once he emerged as the Republican candidate, I moved into “anybody but Hillary” mode. Yes, I am a staunch pro-lifer, so anyone advocating killing children is a horror to me. But, it was even more than that. I had become more acutely aware of a “ruling class” who were diametrically opposed to virtually anything that smacked of biblical virtues, morals and values. Over the past few decades, every major institution has been captured by this radical secular left ruling class. The media, Hollywood, TV, universities, public schools, theater, the arts, literature — they relentlessly promote the false gods of sexual hedonism and radical individualism.

Left unchecked, I knew that Godly people would soon be forced to support more and more of their ungodly agendas. Moreover, I was on to their game of claiming to be champions for the poor when, in reality, they had done everything within their power to sustain widespread poverty in order to maintain a dependent voter base.

In my mind, I knew that many recent Republicans had become full fledged members of the ruling class. They put on the facade of conservatism, and would do enough to placate their voter base, but it was easy to see that they possessed most of the worldly values of the cultural elites. Hence, for example, little or nothing was done to overturn the culture of death.

This is why, early on, I began to see we had a “fighter” in the Whitehouse. I knew he came from the New York bubble, but it was plain to see that he had come out to meet us, and he was changed. He saw the great evil of the ruling class – the swamp – and he was determined to drain it.

I want my country back! And, I knew the compromises of the recent reign of RINOs (Republican In Name Only) were only aiding and abetting the enemy. We need, not so much of a highfalutin, puffed-up, aristocrat – or even a saint – but a street fighter. Babies are dying, morals are corroding, love of country is fading … THIS IS A JUST WAR!

It wasn’t just this article by Blaise Joseph, Is Donald Trump the New Constantine? (please read it, when you get a chance), but this monumental article entitled, He Fights that helped me understand just how necessary a Donald Trump is at this point in history. I have to admit, over 40,000 of us prayed the Novena for Our Nation, in the days leading up to the 2016 election, and I wondered what God had in mind with a Trump presidency. I soon realized we did not receive a pope or a saint, but a fighter who, like Constantine, is opening the way for Christianity to flourish.

Please, please, please read this amazing article (HERE) by Evan Sayet