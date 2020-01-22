The Dark Root of the St Gallen Mafia

By Br. Alexis Bugnolo at From Rome:

I know by divine faith that God and His Elect in Heaven do nothing without a purpose. And that means the Holy Mother of God, Queen of Heaven, also does nothing without purpose.

So imagine my amazement when I discovered that the place of Her most stunning and memorable apparition, at Fatima, Portugal, is in the diocese of a 18th Century Bishop, whose episcopal lineage can be traced down to Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio.

As I mentioned in my article on Church History, yesterday, What is Happening to the Catholic Church? and What you can do about it, the Saint Gallen Mafia traces their episcopal lineage back to Cardinal Alessandro Mattei, the very Bishop who consecrated the Arch Heretic of the Synod of Pistoia, Scipione dei Ricci.

So while digging around in ancient episcopal lineages, I found that one of the co-consecrators of Cardinal Mattei descends from none other than Cardinal Nuno da Cunha de Athaíde, who was at one time Bishop of the region where Fatima is now found! A coincidence? — I had to investigate!

Even more curious, is that Cardinal da Cunha de Athaide, was Cardinal priest of Sant’Anatasia, here at Rome: a Church which is nearly in the geographical center of the Eternal City. This got me to pay attention even more.

Cardinal Nuno de Cunha de Athaide is buried at Sant’Anatasia, a name which means in Greek, the Resurrection. A rather obscure historical figure, but whose tomb appears on lists of important persons for tourists to visit at Rome.

He came from a military family which had close ties to the British Crown, at about the time of the founding of the Masonic Lodge in London in 1717. He was chief inquisitor of Portugal.

In our own time, it is perhaps not insignificant, which Cardinal held the same title of Saint’Anastasia, as Cardinal de Cunha did in the 18th century: Cardinal Godfried Danneels, the leader of “Team Bergoglio” and architect of the “election” of Jorge Mario Bergoglio! Cardinal Danneels was one of the first members of the St. Gallen Mafia made a Cardinal, by Pope John Paul II in 1983! He was, at it were, its senior member, and perhaps that is why it was his duty to organize the coup? He was Cardinal patron of Saint’Athanasia from 1983 until his death on March 14, 2019.

Even the successor of Cardinal Danneels as Carinal patron of Sant’Athanasia is an episcopal descendant of Cardinal de Cunha, through Cardinal Cassaroli and then through Cardinal Mattei: I speak of “Cardinal” Eugenio Dal Corso, who before becoming a Bishop, served as a Missionary from 1975 to 1986 at Buenos Aires, Argentina, and thus may be a personal acquaintance of Father Jorge Mario Bergoglio, S. J., from those years. Bergoglio presumed to name Dal Corso a cardinal on October 5, 2019, the day after the satanic rituals in the Vatican Gardens. Dal Corso presumed to take the titular see of Saint’Athanasia the very same day. Another coincidence.

Could this 18th Century Portuguese Cardinal, Nuno de Cunha de Athaide, have been the founder of the Satanic clique which we now call the St Gallen Mafia? or Team Bergoglio?

The other strange thing about the Portuguese Cardinal is his coat of arms, which when you connect the escutcheons which surround it, it forms an inverted Pentagram. — And for those who pay attention to numerology, the number of the coins (25) and devices (9) equals 34 (symbolic of the AntiChrist), because it is the number which follows 33 (which is symbolical of Christ Jesus) on account of what Our Lord says in John 5:43, according to the Douay Rheims Bible:

I am come in the name of my Father, and you receive me not: if another shall come in his own name, him you will receive.

If these facts are not mere coincidences, then it may be that at the Church of Sant’Anatasia for at least 3 centuries, there has been a cultic center of a Satanic group of clergy at the highest levels. I say cultic, because they seem careful to guard it from outsiders.

Many scholars have already noted, that the apparitions of Our Lady at Fatima in 1917 marked the 200th anniversary of the founding of the Masonic Lodge. But now I think scholars have to start considering if the place of Her apparitions was also to indicate against which group of Masons She appeared to warn the world and provide a remedy. For where Her Immaculate foot descends, there the head of the serpent is crushed forever!