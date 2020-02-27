This Gigantic Demon Can Only Come Out Through Prayer and Fasting

Central to this communist movement was the deemphasis or even denial of the power of God, in favor of the power of man. Of course, we know that many other factors erupted in this era. It was just the year before our Lady’s warnings in Fatima that Margaret Sanger opened the first birth control clinic. And, it was the anti-authority, sexual revolution of the 1960s that catapulted us into an era in which Catholics would be taught that their conscience overrides any of the teachings of the Church. If this can be applied to contraception, then why not any of the Church’s teachings, even if one’s conscience could then say that Mass attendance is not necessary. Finally, we have just passed through an era in our Church in which the most powerful and aggressive leaders took every step possible to deemphasize the sense of the supernatural power of God.

All of this “spiritual weakening” created an opening or “portal” (easy access) for demons to enter in and gain control of our culture.

Yet, I believe the biggest, baddest demon of them all was given a portal into our culture: Baal.

Baal is one of the seven princes of Hell. According to Christian demonology, Baal was ranked as the first and principal king in Hell. Both Baal and Moloch are associated with child sacrifice and the lust for power. Abortion has murdered 1.5 billion children, worldwide, since 1973. This is under our watch.

But, now we’ve discovered that, literally, a hand-made “portal” was created for the demon, Baal. A 50-foot replica of the arch forming the entrance to the Temple of Baal. Knowingly or unknowingly, this “Arch of Baal” may have created a “portal,” and many are concerned that erecting this arch may be an “open invitation” for the entity or entities that were originally associated with this arch.

It is more than interesting that this “Arch of Baal” was, first, planted in the United States in New York City just days (September 18-26, 2016) before the contentious 2016 Presidential election. New York “happened” to be the home of both Presidential candidates. One of the candidate’s lust for power included the promise of making abortion – the killing of unborn children – even more accessible. Tens of thousands prayed in 2016, in the days leading up to the election (see HERE), and the followers of Baal (knowingly or unknowingly) were defeated.

The next time the “Arch of Baal” was planted in the United States “happened” to be just as the “demonic” Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford Congressional hearings began. At stake was the nomination of another pro-life Supreme Court Justice. The nation watched, in shock, as an unprecedented level of outright deceit and savage slander was unleashed to block this nomination. And, everyone knew this was all about abortion.

Again, tens of thousands prayed. In fact, we put a call out for everyone to do a novena (September 29 – October 7) of the Chaplet of St. Michael. The day we started the novena, the “Arch of Baal” was removed. Justice Kavanaugh was sworn in at 3pm CST (hour of mercy) on October 6, and we “happened” to gather on the exact spot on October 7, again, at 3pm CST, along with tens of thousands praying around the USA for “Rosary Coast to Coast.” We even “happened” to have an exorcist with us on October 7, who did an “Exorcism of Place” on the very spot the “Arch of Baal” stood nine days prior.

I think everyone knows what is at stake during this election year. And, we continue to see a demonic level of unprecedented deceit and slander against this President who has already appointed 200 constitutional judges, replacing many of the radical secular Left’s ideological judges, who were lusting for “anti-God, man-powered” control and baby killing … the attributes of Baal.

This, while our Catholic Church is just now waking up from a long spiritual slumber, where the sense of the supernatural was diminished or dismissed altogether.

Maybe it has been the explosion of a radically shocking level of evil all around us but, as I said at the beginning of this article, people are awakening to the presence of demonic activity, and so the need for us to enter into spiritual warfare.

I have been contemplating whether to launch a spiritual warfare campaign now. But, I have discerned that we have one set before us already. It is Lent. Just look at the spiritual warfare language in the Collect for Ash Wednesday’s Mass:

Grant, O Lord, that we may begin with holy fasting

this campaign of Christian service,

so that, as we take up battle against spiritual evils,

we may be armed with weapons of self-restraint.

It was just on Monday that we read the Gospel where Jesus’ disciples asked: “Why could we not drive the spirit out?” Jesus said to them, “This kind can only come out through prayer and fasting.”

Of course, the implication is that this was a very fierce demon that required some serious prayer, that included the added strength of fasting.

The Rite of Exorcism says,

Therefore, he will be mindful of the words of our Lord (Mt. 17:20), to the effect that there is a certain type of evil spirit who cannot be driven out except by prayer and fasting. Therefore, let him avail himself of these two means above all for imploring the divine assistance in expelling demons, after the example of the holy fathers; and not only himself, but let him induce others, as far as possible, to do the same (De Exorcizandis # 10).

My friends, this is a “Gigantic Demon, Baal.” I believe, with every fiber of my being, that we are being called to intense prayer and fasting, in this make or break year.

Add to this that it has been in recent years that science has caught up to God (again), and we have discovered actual “health benefits” for fasting, which adds increased incentive to take it on. I can’t help but believe this new science at this time is part of God’s design.

YES!!! Let’s enter into spiritual warfare!! But, let’s do it the “Church’s way.” Let’s make “Lent 2020” be the best Lent ever!! “This kind can only come out through prayer and fasting.” There is a gigantic demon in our midst, so let’s get serious about how we can drive it out!!