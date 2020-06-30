Fr Thomas Haake, an 80 year old Priest Assaulted by BLM Supporters

An 80 year old priest, Fr Thomas Haake, was brutally assaulted in Washington DC by members of the BLM radicals. Fr Haake was walking outside his residence dressed in his cassock and collar and was praying his Rosary when he was attacked. They beat him and stole his phone and empty wallet.

Fr Haake had arrived in Washington to lead retreats in St Peter’s Church on Capitol Hill until July 2020. A member of the Oblates of the Virgin Mary and based in Rome, he served as a spiritual director and taught theology, bioethics, political science, and Italian.

This holy and virtuous priest had started an order in the Philippines and led retreats in Myanmar, Belgium, Poland, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Nigeria.

Francis must withdraw his support for BLM.

Please pray for Father Haake… but perhaps his heartless attackers are in more need of prayer, and those who support them!

[Sources: Deacon Nick Donnelly, Gloria TV, Taylor Marshall]

