Fr Thomas Haake, an 80 year old Priest Assaulted by BLM Supporters

An 80 year old priest, Fr Thomas Haake, was brutally assaulted in Washington DC by members of the BLM radicals. Fr Haake was walking outside his residence dressed in his cassock and collar and was praying his Rosary when he was attacked. They beat him and stole his phone and empty wallet.
Fr Haake had arrived in Washington to lead retreats in St Peter’s Church on Capitol Hill until July 2020. A member of the Oblates of the Virgin Mary and based in Rome, he served as a spiritual director and taught theology, bioethics, political science, and Italian.
This holy and virtuous priest had started an order in the Philippines and led retreats in Myanmar, Belgium, Poland, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Nigeria.
Francis must withdraw his support for BLM.
Please pray for Father Haake… but perhaps his heartless attackers are in more need of prayer, and those who support them!
UPDATE See also: BLM Activist Calls for Destruction of Jesus, Mary & Saint Statues, Priest & Exorcist Respond
Thank you! I may send to some liberal friends! I can guarantee a rebuff even though Fr Haake is peaceful and praying!
First of all my heart felt prayers go out to Fr Thomas Haake for his suffering and that he will recover in all regard 100% I must say I get angry about these wicked evil inspired individuals that are running rampant now doing the work of the Devil, there is no other way to put it and I tend to believe there is no retrieving these sorts who are so twisted and wicked in their hearts that they are already the damned or they actually are demonically possessed. No decent or any person with an ounce of appreciation and respect for God our Creator would do such a thing to anyone let alone a senior citizen of 80 and a priest or otherwise! I tell you I have had tiny concerns about Francis several years ago that mushroomed to gargantuan proportions starting with him or his staff never responding to a very serious letter I sent to him which did touch on a personal matter where Freemason and Illuminati agents had attacked me one being a Catholic minister, and were corrupting here throughout. Then over the last couple of years with the outlandish behavior and lack of proper leadership for the Church I see Francis I’m sorry to say as nothing more than a heretic and possibly much worse! His rejecting BLM and ANTIFA along with many other twisted groups with the same agenda to force their will upon society and destroy as much heritage and civil order as they can. They , the communists and all antichrists are in unison now ramping up chaos and mayhem where ever they can get away with it and it has to stop one way or the other! I’m also very sorry to say that it’s beyond talking or any kind of simple reprimand and if it isn’t stopped soon this is going to spiral out of control way beyond where it has already gone.
God bless Fr Haake. Amen. 🙏🕊✝️🕊🙏
Are we certain that BLM and/or Antifa were the perpetrators? That doesn’t change the circumstances or the evil of the act, just for the sake of accuracy are we certain?
This sounds a bit suspect. I can’t find any information about it on any news sources. There is no mention of it on the Archdiocese of Washington DC’s web page. St. Peter’s on the Hill just reopened for Masses and neither its bulletin or Facebook page has any information about a retreat being held in June or July. I wouldn’t be surprised if this turns out not to be true.
@ David and dnjoseph
Those “sources” mentioned below the article are reliable and can be trusted to tell the truth.
But why are you so surprised? Catholics and Catholic symbols are being mobbed and attacked all over the US nowadays (and in many countries of Europe) since the suspiciously well-organised violent demonstrations started following the death of George Floyd. Some of these cowardly attacks on innocent Catholics are for doing nothing more than pray peacefully in front of statues!
See here:
https://thelibertarianrepublic.com/catholics-attacked-by-blm-at-prayer-event-at-statue-of-st-louis-video/?fbclid=IwAR21nmjXyfmW1VS_zLspXaiR4d7LI_uPIpcu677EqVoePur5Oc-aTE9uhzE
Who’s the racust now? Those peaceful white people… or the black thugs laying into them?
Naturally I don’t believe any of the wonderful black Catholics I have known would condone this shameful behaviour. Colour is only skin deep anyway, and are we not all descendants of Adam and Eve?
No, this whole ‘Black Lives Matter’ phenomena has a far more hidden sinister purpose behind it.
P.S. If you cannot find any reports of the brutal attack on Fr Haake on other Catholic media sites, I suggest it may well have something to do with a certain fear they’d be branded as “racist”. God forbid!!
Far too many chickens around IMO.
Kathleen: it all depends on the news people watch. Many don’t ever see the bad news because it’s not in the program to show both sides. Some people had never heard of antifa till recently. It was in the news 3 years ago but those same people never saw it then.