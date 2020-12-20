THE ‘O’ ANTIPHONS: O Clavis David – 20th December

FAMILY CEREMONY:

The family, together, say the Great Antiphon, followed by The Magnificat, and repeat the Antiphon at the close of evening prayer, or Vespers. Maria Von Trapp, in her book, “Around the Year with the Von Trapp Family”, (Sophia, 1955/2018), at p. 33, suggested writing the O Antiphon for the day on a piece of white cardboard, and “each day for the family meal they might be put in the centre of the table, and afterwards added to the family’s prayer.”

ANTIPHONO

CLAVIS DAVID et sceptrum domus Israel: qui aperis, et nemo claudit: claudis, et nemo aperit: veni, et educ vinctum de domo carceris, sedentem in tenebris, et umbra mortis.

O KEY OF DAVID and Sceptre of the house of Israel, that openest and no man shutteth, and shuttest and no man openeth: come and bring the prisoner forth from the prison house and him that sitteth in darkness and in the shadow of death.

MAGNIFICAT

My soul doth magnify the Lord, and my spirit hath rejoiced in God, my Saviour.For He hath regarded the humility of His handmaiden: For behold, from henceforth, all generations shall call me blessed. For He that is mighty hath done great things to me, and holy is His name.And His mercy is from generation unto generations upon them that fear Him. He hath shewed might in His arm. He hath scattered the proud in the conceit of their hearts. He hath cut down the mighty from their seat and hath exalted the humble. He hath filled the hungry with good things and the rich He hath sent empty away.he hath received Israel, His servant, being mindful of His mercy. As He spoke to our father, Abraham, and his seed, forever.

Magnificat anima mea Dominum, et exultavit spiritus meus in Deo salvatore meo, quia respexit humilitatem ancillae suae.Ecce enim ex hocd beatam me dicent omnes generationes, quia fecit mihi magna, qui potens est, et sanctum Nomen eius, et misericordia eieus in progenies et progenies timentibus eum.fecit potentiam in brachio suo, disp[ersit superbos mente codi sui; deposuit potentes de sede et exaltavit humiles; ensurientes implevit bonis et divites dimusit inanes.Suscepit Israel purum suum, recordatus misericordiae, sicut locutus est ad patres nostros, Abraham et semini eius in saecula.

[Isaiah had prophesied, I will place the Key of the House of David on His shoulder; when he opens, no one will shut, when he shuts, no one will open. (Isaiah 22:22), and His dominion is vast and forever peaceful, from David’s throne, and over His kingdom, which he confirms and sustains by judgment and justice, both now and forever. (Isaiah 9:6)].