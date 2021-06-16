Father Serafino Lanzetta (FI) reflects upon Our Lord’s life of constant mortification, particularly with regards to food. In considering the lives of certain saints who heroically mortified their appetites, we are motivated to imitate this beautiful virtue of Our Lord’s Sacred Heart. If you are not used to practicing mortification, start on one day a week at first. Friday, the day of Our Lord’s Passion and Death on the Cross, has always been the traditional day of the week to make extra sacrifices and penances. In time we can increase the days or times of the day to practice mortification, thus conquering the temptation to gluttony whilst giving greater honour and glory to God.
Lucky Dip
Recent Comments
Brother Burrito on MASS CONFUSION: Some Considera… Brother Burrito on Feast of the Sacred Heart of… kathleen on Feast of the Sacred Heart of… kathleen on MASS CONFUSION: Some Considera… Máire Íde on MASS CONFUSION: Some Considera… Brother Burrito on Feast of the Sacred Heart of… Brother Burrito on What can we offer the world? ‘… Mary Salmond on MASS CONFUSION: Some Considera… kathleen on What can we offer the world? ‘… jdawood on MASS CONFUSION: Some Considera… Lawrence Morra on Feast of the Sacred Heart of… Rose Bryce on Archbishop Fulton Sheen beatif… Brother Burrito on What can we offer the world? ‘… Brother Burrito on The Simple Path to Holiness: t… kathleen on The Simple Path to Holiness: t…
Recent 100+ Comments
Catholic Video
Join the Rosary for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
People from all around the world
Are praying the Holy Rosary
For the intentions of
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Apologetics
Bible
Catechisms
Catholic Devotions
Catholic Prayers
Catholic Sources
Church Teaching
Liturgy
Writings of the Fathers
Follow us on Twitter!
- The Heart of Jesus and the Virtue of Mortification (video) youtube.com/watch?v=X1PDVj… catholicismpure.wordpress.com/2021/06/16/the… 2 hours ago
-
-
Recent Posts
- The Heart of Jesus and the Virtue of Mortification (video) June 16, 2021
- G. K. Chesterton, a Most Remarkable Man June 15, 2021
- REVISITED: Moral Injury, traditional Catholics and burnt out priests June 14, 2021
- Sunday Readings and Reflections June 13, 2021
- MASS CONFUSION: Some Considerations on the Feared Modification of Summorum Pontificum June 11, 2021
- Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus June 11, 2021
- What can we offer the world? ‘Not much’ according to Mr. Lewis June 10, 2021
- The Simple Path to Holiness: the Careful Performance of our Daily Duties June 9, 2021
- ‘Vera fraternitas’: June, the Month of Brothers June 9, 2021
- When Jesus Said, “My Flesh is Food Indeed”, He Meant It! June 8, 2021
- Pilgrims Return to Spain’s ‘El Camino’ Paths as Pandemic Wanes June 7, 2021
- Sunday Readings and Reflections June 6, 2021
- Is Pope Francis Planning to Restrict Benedict XVI’s Apostolic Letter “Summorum Pontificum”? June 5, 2021
- Old Images of Corpus Christi Processions from Previous Centuries June 4, 2021
- The Splendour and Devotion of the Corpus Christi Procession in Spain June 3, 2021
- Eucharistic miracles of Buenos Aires and Lanciano June 2, 2021
- JUNE: Recite an Act of Reparation is for “the sins that continue to plague our world” June 1, 2021
- The Greatest Dogma of the Christian Faith is the Mystery of the Holy Trinity May 30, 2021
- Readings and Reflections for Trinity Sunday May 30, 2021
- Scientists Vote to Allow Growing Babies in the Womb for 40 Days to Kill Them for Research May 28, 2021
Archives
Search posts by keywords
Blog Stats
- 4,293,736 hits since 4th July 2010
Top Posts
- Our Lady of La Salette: A Fearful Warning and a Prophecy
- G. K. Chesterton, a Most Remarkable Man
- Prophecies By Visionaries Who Foresaw Today's Crisis in the Church
- Babies were aborted alive, placed in fridge to harvest cell lines used in some vaccines: researcher
- REVISITED: Moral Injury, traditional Catholics and burnt out priests
- MASS CONFUSION: Some Considerations on the Feared Modification of Summorum Pontificum
- The Heart of Jesus and the Virtue of Mortification (video)
- When Did the 100-Year Reign of Satan Begin?
- Feast of The Eucharistic Heart of Jesus
- The Protestant Boy and the Virgin Mary