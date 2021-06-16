The Heart of Jesus and the Virtue of Mortification (video)

Father Serafino Lanzetta (FI) reflects upon Our Lord’s life of constant mortification, particularly with regards to food. In considering the lives of certain saints who heroically mortified their appetites, we are motivated to imitate this beautiful virtue of Our Lord’s Sacred Heart. If you are not used to practicing mortification, start on one day a week at first. Friday, the day of Our Lord’s Passion and Death on the Cross, has always been the traditional day of the week to make extra sacrifices and penances. In time we can increase the days or times of the day to practice mortification, thus conquering the temptation to gluttony whilst giving greater honour and glory to God.

