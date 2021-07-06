Mary Confirms the Shroud of Turin at Garabandal

Comment. The Vatican has not given official recognition to the apparitions that occurred at Garabandal. There is nothing sinister about this, since the Church has always erred on the side of prudence, and it may be that its attentions have been focused on Medugorje where apparitions are said to continue to occur. The established policy is to rely on the advice given by bishops who have a responsibility to check on what is going on in local areas and make their own recommendations. It is perhaps unfortunate that some bishops have seen the reports of apparitions as a challenge to their own authority and therefore something to be vigorously opposed.

It has to be admitted that the apparitions at Garabandal have caused more controversy than similar events elsewhere. There are parallels to be seen, but also many differences. If one compares Garabandal with Fatima, for instance, at both places Our Lady chose to appear to young children and in each case selected one of the group to be the major player. At Fatima it was Lucia dos Santos, at Garabandal, Conchita Gonzalez.



The seers at Garabandal. Conchita González is second from left.

by Glenn Hudson

Following the publication of the comprehensive book by Father Eusebio García de Pesquera, ‘She Went In Haste To The Mountain’, it came to light that the Shroud of Turin was mentioned at Garabandal. During one of the many ecstasies when the Blessed Virgin spoke to the visionary about the Sabana Santa (Spanish for Holy Shroud). Among the spectators at that ecstasy was the Marquesa de Santa Maria, an excellent witness, and it was from her that Prof. Jacques Serre learned what the Virgin Mary said about the Shroud. The Marquesa heard Conchita repeat the words of Our Lady:

”It is the divine imprint of my Son.”

It is not a coincidence that the blood on the Shroud is the same type AB found on the scientific examination of the first Eucharistic miracle in Lanciano, Italy in the 8th century.

——————

For more on the Holy Shroud, watch THIS video.

For those who would like to know more about the apparitions at Garabandal and the amazing occurrences there, we once again recommend this excellent recent video if you missed it when it was first posted here: