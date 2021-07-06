Mary Confirms the Shroud of Turin at Garabandal

Comment. The Vatican has not given official recognition to the apparitions that occurred at Garabandal. There is nothing sinister about this, since the Church has always erred on the side of prudence, and it may be that its attentions have been focused on Medugorje where apparitions are said to continue to occur. The established policy is to rely on the advice given by bishops who have a responsibility to check on what is going on in local areas and make their own recommendations. It is perhaps unfortunate that some bishops have seen the reports of apparitions as a challenge to their own authority and therefore something to be vigorously opposed.
It has to be admitted that the apparitions at Garabandal have caused more controversy than similar events elsewhere. There are parallels to be seen, but also many differences. If one compares Garabandal with Fatima, for instance, at both places Our Lady chose to appear to young children and in each case selected one of the group to be the major player. At Fatima it was Lucia dos Santos, at Garabandal, Conchita Gonzalez.
by Glenn Hudson
Following the publication of the comprehensive book by Father Eusebio García de Pesquera, ‘She Went In Haste To The Mountain’, it came to light that the Shroud of Turin was mentioned at Garabandal. During one of the many ecstasies when the Blessed Virgin spoke to the visionary about the Sabana Santa (Spanish for Holy Shroud). Among the spectators at that ecstasy was the Marquesa de Santa Maria, an excellent witness, and it was from her that Prof. Jacques Serre learned what the Virgin Mary said about the Shroud. The Marquesa heard Conchita repeat the words of Our Lady:
”It is the divine imprint of my Son.”
It is not a coincidence that the blood on the Shroud is the same type AB found on the scientific examination of the first Eucharistic miracle in Lanciano, Italy in the 8th century.
What a revelation! I had no idea before that the Holy Shroud of Turin was mentioned by Our Lady at Garabandal. How wonderful!
Like most Catholics, with so much positive detailed scientific study over the years on the relic, I am a firm believer that this Shroud is the true burial linen placed on Our Lord’s Sacred Body as He lay in the tomb. Why did Our Lord leave us this holy relic when we already have Revelation, the Scriptures, the outstanding testimony of all the Apostles, and much historical evidence to know Him? Surely the answer must be to help nudge the incredulous towards the Truth in such a secular age as ours, where the transcendental has been so insistently ridiculed and denied.
This too is interesting…the Sudarium of Oviedo, Spain, also has marks of the unusual blood group AB. The Sudarium, or face cloth, was “the cloth that was wrapped around the head of Jesus Christ after he died as described in John 20:6-7” (Wikipedia). As it was removed once Our Lord was placed in the tomb, it does not have the shadowy image of His Holy Face that is visible on the Holy Shroud. However, it is amazing how the blood stains have been discovered to exactly match those on the Shroud, pointing to its indisputable authenticity.
The Sudarium took a different trajectory to the Shroud before finally ending up in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo. I was blessed to have been able to visit it there four years ago.
