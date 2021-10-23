Pope Francis demands global tyranny and offers his services as chaplain to our oligarchy

Pilgrims at the Vatican display the pagan fertility goddess, Pachamama, which Pope Francis venerated during church services in Rome.

By John Zmirak at The Stream:

In case anyone was still fooling himself on the subject, Pope Francis is not “apolitical,” not a figure who “transcends left and right.” In fact, I’m driven to ask if he is really a Christian leader of any kind. Having helped to edit one of his books and followed his statements for years, I don’t know what religious faith Francis has, if any.

I strongly suspect he’s a Pantheist, who sees in “Gaia” a world-spirit that’s co-extensive with Nature, but nothing more. Note how he leaned on a pantheist population control fanatic to help write his key encyclical on the environment. And presided over pagan worship of the Amazonian mother goddess Pachamama at the Vatican. And publicly embraced abortion advocates, even the infamous Italian abortionist Emma Bonino.

But Francis has faith, of a kind. It’s the kind that drove angry Flagellants to avenge the Black Plague on wealthy merchants and Jewish bankers, in the form of riots and pillaging. The same faith goaded the Jacobins to fill the streets of Paris with blood, and the Bolsheviks to massacre 20,000 Orthodox priests and nuns in a single year.

Political philosopher Eric Voegelin identified such faith as “Gnostic,” a creed which looks at the world as it is and sees it as almost irredeemably evil. It can only be transformed through massive, violent change imposed by elites who know the “secret” of what is wrong with it, who recruit and control the masses via resentment, fear, and fraud.

Pope Francis Cheerleads George Soros’ Sock Puppets

Pope Francis laid his cards on the table a few days ago, and all of them are red. He addressed a meeting of “Popular Movements,” which are simply radical leftist organizations scattered worldwide, funded by massive foundations such as George Soros’. One of those groups, PICO, used $400,000 of Soros’ money in 2016 to spin Pope Francis’ U.S. visit to help Hillary Clinton and other Democrats in that year’s election. Francis rewarded PICO with a fulsome message of support at its subsequent meeting in Modesto, CA, with 24 U.S. bishops and Vatican Cardinal Peter Turkson. At it, the bishops signed on to a radical agenda, promising to “disrupt Trump” and his policies — for instance, by hiding illegal immigrants at Catholic church facilities.

But this year Francis was speaking to a gathering of many groups like PICO. Collectively, they’re the recipients of countless millions from globalist groups seeking to override popular, elected governments. And Francis got bolder than ever. He wrapped himself in the garb of a prophet, and called “in the name of God” for a long list of specific political and economic proposals that seem wise to him.

Keep in mind that Pope Francis is a former high school chemistry teacher, without advanced learning even in theology. He has no business running a hen’s roost, and has run the Vatican’s finances into the ground. This despite a rumored $2 billion in annual subsidies from the Chinese Communist Party, with which he allied against the U.S.

Later on in the same address, Pope Francis referred to the George Floyd rioters who killed 12 Americans and destroyed more than $1 billion of property in underprivileged neighborhoods as “Good Samaritans.”

A List of Demands Scrawled in Red Crayon

Read the list of demands below. Its tone of escalating crisis and impending doom recalls that of the apocalyptic Medieval preachers who led mobs of Flagellants on pogroms. These are not reasoned proposals emerging from any tradition of “Catholic social teaching.” They are elements of a rant, which some bearded radical would rattle off to his comrades while pounding on the table of a fly-ridden coffee shop. For a pope to claim divine authority to unleash such a crusade amounts to the most blatantly political power-grab of any pope in history. The ostentatiously “humble” Pope Francis has left Renaissance land pirates like warrior Pope Julius II looking like little boys playing soldiers.

After each of these hostage demands, I will comment briefly, on behalf of historic Christianity and observable reality.

Pope Francis to Santa Claus (or Some Other Man in a Red Uniform)

I ask all the great pharmaceutical laboratories to release the patents. Make a gesture of humanity and allow every country, every people, every human being, to have access to the vaccines. There are countries where only three or four per cent of the inhabitants have been vaccinated.

This is an empty gesture, of course. Francis has worked closely with those same companies to earn countless billions, by helping governments impose vaccine mandates on citizens. Such mandates violate the Nuremberg Principles by forcing experimental medicines on patients. Francis makes no mention whatsoever of the abuse of unborn children, whose pirated organs were cloned to produce or test every one of these vaccines.

In the name of God, I ask financial groups and international credit institutions to allow poor countries to assure “the basic needs of their people” and to cancel those debts that so often are contracted against the interests of those same peoples.

Canceling such debts would simply render such countries unable to ever borrow again. Nor is it governments that meet “the basic needs of their people.” Commanded by God to “earn their bread” in “the sweat of their brow,” that is for people to do themselves.

End Modern Life. Go Back to Your Ancestors’ Villages

In the name of God, I ask the great extractive industries — mining, oil, forestry, real estate, agribusiness — to stop destroying forests, wetlands and mountains, to stop polluting rivers and seas, to stop poisoning food and people.

The only way to stop such use of nature’s resources would be to return to a Medieval-style subsistence economy. Such an economy could not support four-fifths of the population added in the intervening centuries. The rest would have to die off of starvation or disease.

In the name of God, I ask the great food corporations to stop imposing monopolistic systems of production and distribution that inflate prices and end up withholding bread from the hungry.

In which countries do people spend a higher percentage of their income on food than their ancestors? We now feed a population five or six times larger than even existed in 1600, without 80% of the population engaged in subsistence farming.

Turn in Your Guns to the Government

In the name of God, I ask arms manufacturers and dealers to completely stop their activity, because it foments violence and war, it contributes to those awful geopolitical games which cost millions of lives displaced and millions dead.

Of course, a halt in all military expenditures won’t happen. If it did, it would still leave in place massive military infrastructures in the hands of great powers like Russia and China, and tyrannies like North Korea. Here, Francis is simply trying to stop the production of private firearms for citizens in free countries like the U.S.

Let the Elites Censor the Internet

In the name of God, I ask the technology giants to stop exploiting human weakness, people’s vulnerability, for the sake of profits without caring about the spread of hate speech, grooming, fake news, conspiracy theories, and political manipulation.

Pope Francis’ idea of “conspiracy theories,” “fake news,” and “political manipulation” amounts to dissent from his own far-left, globalist agenda. He has repeatedly endorsed government censorship of free political speech on the Internet.

In the name of God, I ask the telecommunications giants to ease access to educational material and connectivity for teachers via the internet so that poor children can be educated even under quarantine.

Global Internet connectivity is expanding rapidly just fine, because companies make money providing it. Notice that Francis here endorses the useless and destructive lockdowns and “quarantine” of healthy young people.

In the name of God, I ask the media to stop the logic of post-truth, disinformation, defamation, slander and the unhealthy attraction to dirt and scandal, and to contribute to human fraternity and empathy with those who are most deeply damaged.

Francis really wants media companies and states to stifle his critics, and critics of his allies at the World Economic Forum — which seek a state-backed takeover of private industry and property.

Leave ISIS Alone

In the name of God, I call on powerful countries to stop aggression, blockades and unilateral sanctions against any country anywhere on earth. No to neo-colonialism. Conflicts must be resolved in multilateral fora such as the United Nations. We have already seen how unilateral interventions, invasions and occupations end up; even if they are justified by noble motives and fine words.

The elites at the United Nations, which can’t even run refugee operations without causing rape epidemics, must be granted total power. Even light-touch interventions such as U.S. aid to Syrian Christians and Kurds fighting against ISIS must be forbidden, for some reason the pope doesn’t specify.

This system, with its relentless logic of profit, is escaping all human control. It is time to slow the locomotive down, an out-of-control locomotive hurtling towards the abyss. There is still time.

This is just the kind of desperate, bug-eyed, end-times fulminating that his fellow socialist the Rev. Jim Jones engaged in at his compound in Guyana, before he forced his followers to swallow the poison Kool-Aid. Like Jones, Pope Francis rejects the most fundamental principle of economics, the profit motive, which makes human cooperation and survival even possible.

Want to read a sane, faithful Catholic’s reflections? Go read what Abp. Carlo Maria Vigano is saying in support of the workers in Italy getting tear-gassed and beaten by their own governments, for refusing an abortion-tainted experimental vaccine.

John Zmirak is a senior editor at The Stream and author or co-author of ten books, including The Politically Incorrect Guide to Immigration and The Politically Incorrect Guide to Catholicism. He is co-author with Jason Jones of “God, Guns, & the Government.”