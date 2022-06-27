How to know when The Warning is near

First posted by Mark Mallett on his blog and re-posted here for your discernment:

EVER since beginning this writing apostolate some 17 years ago, I have seen numerous attempts to predict the date of the so-called “Warning” or Illumination of Conscience. Every prediction has failed. God’s ways continue to prove that they are so much different than our own.

That said, I don’t believe we are without key markers as to the nearness of the Warning. What I am about to share here is not about dates but signs that may suggest the proximity of the Warning, which several seers, some of whom we have posted on Countdown to the Kingdom, have claimed is near, according to Our Lord’s and Our Lady’s messages.

The following is a personal “word” I believe the Lord gave me many years ago, one that is proving to be true by the hour. In fact, it is precisely this word that has guided me, especially in recent times, regarding any expectations of the Warning. That is to say, I have not been expecting the Illumination at all — until very recent signs have emerged…

THE GREAT STORM — SEVEN SEALS

Long-time readers have heard me share this before. That some 16 years ago, when I felt moved to watch a storm rolling across the prairies, among the first “now words” came to me that stormy afternoon:

There is a Great Storm coming upon the earth like a hurricane.

Several days later, I was drawn to the sixth chapter of the Book of Revelation. As I began to read, I unexpectedly heard again in my heart another word:

This IS the Great Storm.

What unfolds in St. John’s vision are a series of seemingly connected “events” that lead to a complete collapse of society until the “eye of the Storm” — the sixth/seventh seal — which sounds an awful lot like the so-called “illumination of conscience” or Warning. In my reflection Brace For Impact, I went into detail regarding these seals and the accompanying “signs of the times.”

I have always been reticent to read this sixth chapter as applying to only future events. Maybe the seals span decades or centuries. But more and more, I am beginning to believe that St. John witnessed in his vision a massive global revolution [1]of primarily man-made events after the first seal is broken. What follows is war (second seal); inflation (third seal); new plagues, famine, and violence (fourth seal); persecution (fifth seal); followed by the sixth/seventh seal — what I call the “Eye of the Storm” of this cosmic hurricane. Over a decade later, I received a confirmation of sorts that the sixth seal is indeed the “Warning” when I read a message from Jesus to the Orthodox seer, Vassula Ryden:[2]

…when I will break the sixth seal, there will be a violent earthquake and the sun will go as black as coarse sackcloth; the moon will turn red as blood all over, and the stars of the sky will fall on to the earth like figs dropping from a fig-tree when a high wind shakes it; the sky will disappear like a scroll rolling up and all the mountains and islands will shake from their places… they will say to the mountains and the rocks, ‘Fall on us and hide us away from the One who sits on the Throne and from the anger of the Lamb;’ for the Great Day of My Purification is soon upon you and who will be able to survive it? Everyone on this earth will have to be purified, everyone will hear My Voice and recognise Me as the Lamb; all races and all religions will see Me in their interior darkness; this will be given to everyone like a secret revelation to reveal the obscurity of your soul; when you will see your insides in this state of grace you will indeed ask the mountains and the rocks to fall on you; the darkness of your soul will appear as such that you would think the sun lost its light and that the moon too turned into blood; this is how your soul will appear to you, but in the end you will only praise Me. —Jesus to Vassula, March 3rd, 1992; ww3.tlig.org

It seems to me that the second seal is well underway, particularly with the launch of bio-weapons and a man-made pandemic that has already begun the collapse of modern civilization. War in the 21st century does not have to look like its counterparts in the 20th century.

Second, nearly every person on the planet now is beginning to feel the effects of inflation. Incredible what St. John wrote 2000 years ago:

When he broke open the third seal, I heard the third living creature cry out, “Come forward.” I looked, and there was a black horse, and its rider held a scale in his hand. I heard what seemed to be a voice in the midst of the four living creatures. It said, “A ration of wheat costs a day’s pay, and three rations of barley cost a day’s pay. But do not damage the olive oil or the wine.” (Rev 6:5-6)

It just so happens that wheat is at the center of a growing food shortage.[3] Again, I believe the entire food and supply chain shortages are man-made and intentional. You’d have to be a complete idiot to think you can lockdown your entire population and believe it won’t destroy jobs, businesses, and local economies and literally lives. I appealed several times in personal letters to my own bishop and to the bishops at large [4] to please denounce these immoral and reckless lockdowns, but not a single prelate acknowledged that they even received my letter. A new peer-reviewed study shows that as many as 911,026 additional deaths among children alone under five years old occurred by these destructive policies of Bill Gates, the World Health Organization, and those paid to do their bidding.[5]

With Monkeypox, Chickenpox, and now Polio apparently re-emerging, food shortages looming, and the inevitable consequences of civil unrest and looting, the fourth seal begins to take shape.

When he broke open the fourth seal, I heard the voice of the fourth living creature cry out, “Come forward.” I looked, and there was a pale green horse. Its rider was named Death, and Hades accompanied him. They were given authority over a quarter of the earth, to kill with sword, famine, and plague, and by means of the beasts of the earth. (Revelation 6:7-8)

The fifth seal is the voice of the martyrs crying out from beneath the altar for justice. “…they were told to be patient a little while longer until the number was filled of their fellow servants and brothers who were going to be killed as they had been.” [6] One cannot help but think of the thousands of Christians presently being persecuted and slaughtered in the middle east by radical Islamic groups like Boko Haram. Or priests being violently attacked in places around the world, not to mention churches and shrines. Note: this is the seal that precedes the Warning, or sixth seal. While I think this fifth seal is already unfolding, it’s my personal feeling that we are going to see a shocking outburst of violence against the Church — especially in the United States if Roe vs. Wade and abortion laws are upended. Pro-abortion advocates have already proven violent and are promising a “night of rage”[7]should the high court overturn the landmark ruling as anticipated. Last summer in Canada, over two dozen churches were vandalized or burned to the ground on mere rumours that unmarked gravesites at residential schools were alleged “mass graves” of indigenous children. None of this has been proven — but it goes to show how emotions toward the Church are a tinderbox right now, especially as allegations of sexual malfeasance in the priesthood continue to emerge.

It is the assault upon the priesthood and Christ’s Bride that appears to provoke Divine Justice with a global earthquake, perhaps some kind of celestial event, accompanied by a global Illumination of Conscience (see Fatima and the Great Shaking). Yes, when the Church is under a violent and widespread assault, we will have reason to believe that the Warning is very, very near.

At the same time, it is clear that not every region will see the same signs in the same intensity, so we “watch and pray” remaining vigilant and ready to meet the Lord in any case.

OTHER SIGNS

The term “the Warning” appears to have been coined in Garabandal, Spain where several children allegedly received apparitions from Our Lady. One of the things she told the children is that:

When Communism comes again everything will happen. —Conchita Gonzalez, Garabandal – Der Zeigefinger Gottes (Garabandal – The Finger of God), Albrecht Weber, n. 2; excerpt from www.motherofallpeoples.com

“Everything” includes the “Warning”, which Our Lady revealed to the Spanish seers. Oddly, Communism hadn’t even left yet at that time. But now it’s clear that global Communism is well underway[8] — not in its previous forms but, this time, wearing a green hat under the guise of “environmentalism” and “healthcare.”[9]

Marxist communism, which seemed destroyed with the fall of the Berlin Wall, has been reborn and is certain to govern Spain. The sense of democracy is substituted for the imposition of a single way of thinking and by authoritarianism and absolutism incompatible with democracy… With much pain, I have to tell you and warn you that I have perceived an attempt to make Spain stop being Spain. —Cardinal Antonio Canizares Llovera of Valencia, January 17th, 2020, cruxnow.com

The same can be said for Canada, France, Australia, America, Ireland and a host of other countries where the “Great Reset” is well underway.

Another intriguing aspect of those apparitions is the testimony of a Mother Superior who had been told thirdhand from a priest that the Warning would come after a “synod”. As I was preparing this article, Spirit Daily was right on cue with this subject.

María de la Nieves García, head of a school in Burgos, where the seer [Conchita Gonzales] studied in 1966 and 1967. The nun derived the information from two priests. Stated the superior (reportedly): “During the apparition, the Virgin told [the visionary, Conchita Gonzales] that before the future events occur, a synod will take place, an important synod.” “Do you mean a Council?” the aunt allegedly asked (it was the time of Vatican II). “No, the Virgin didn’t say Council,” the seer purportedly responded. “She said ‘Synod,’ and I think Synod is a small council.” …“It is impossible,” the superior is quoted as stating, “for a 12-year-old girl without any knowledge and culture to talk about a Synod that didn’t exist.” —spiritdaily.org

A half-century later, the ecclesial term “synod” would suddenly become commonplace in the Church. Of note is the recent German synod where several bishops are propagating heretical positions, particularly on human sexuality. But the Church, in general, is in a synodal process from 2021 to 2023. About what, exactly, is not entirely clear. It seems to be a synod on synodality on “how to move forward on the path towards being a more synodal Church in the long-term.”[10] If turning the Church into one big ongoing Synod is the goal — especially if it’s about transforming the Church into a democracy rather than the monarchy it is — then we may very well have another key sign of the nearness of the Warning.

THE WARNING …AND YOU

The final sign I want to highlight is what is happening within my own soul and many others whom I have been in contact with. There seems to be deep cleansing and purification taking place in people who are watching, praying, and seeking the Lord. In my own heart, God is revealing little by little the depth of my brokenness, self-centeredness, and need for healing and liberation. It’s been a very painful illumination.

If the Warning is like the sun breaking the horizon at dawn, then we are presently in the hours before the sunrise. Already, the night is giving way to the first light of dawn; and the closer we get to the Warning, the more the Sun of Justice will illuminate the landscape of our hearts. It’s as though we are getting small doses of the Illumination already, which will increase, until the moment of the Warning when the Sun of Justice breaks across the world. For those who have already “awoken” before dawn, the Illumination will not be as painful. But for those who have been living in the dark, it will be a shocking awakening.

They cried out to the mountains and the rocks, “Fall on us and hide us from the face of the one who sits on the throne and from the wrath of the Lamb, because the great day of their wrath has come and who can withstand it?” (Rev 6:16-17) With His divine love, He will open the doors of hearts and illuminate all consciences. Every person will see himself in the burning fire of divine truth. It will be like a judgment in miniature. —Fr. Stefano Gobbi, To the Priests, Our Lady’s Beloved Sons, May 22nd, 1988 (with Imprimatur) To overcome the tremendous effects of generations of sin, I must send the power to break through and transform the world. But this surge of power will be uncomfortable, even painful for some. This will cause the contrast between darkness and light to become even greater. —God the Father allegedly to Barbara Rose Centilli, from the four volumes Seeing With the Eyes of the Soul, November 15th, 1996; as quoted in The Miracle of the Illumination of Conscience by Dr. Thomas W. Petrisko, p. 53 The consciences of this beloved people must be violently shaken so that they may “put their house in order”… A great moment is approaching, a great day of light… it is the hour of decision for mankind. —Servant of God Maria Esperanza, Antichrist and the End Times, Fr. Joseph Iannuzzi, P. 37 (Volume 15-n.2, Featured Article from http://www.sign.org)

As we appear to be living in the Seven Seals of Revolution, the best way to prepare is to remain always in a state of grace: run from sin! Second, stay close to the Sacraments where Jesus has made Himself available to us in an extraordinary way: through His Real Presence in the Eucharist and His Divine Mercy in the confessional. Weekly confession is a powerful way to conquer sin, remain accountable, and attain the grace we need in these times to persevere and remain faithful. And encircle it all with the chain of the Rosary.

When will the Warning come? I don’t know. But if what I heard in my heart 16 years ago was authentic, I believe that when we see the signs above intensifying to the point of civil unrest and widespread suppression and violent persecution of the Church, that the dawning Illumination will be at the very threshold. In the moment of greatest chaos, when the winds of change are fiercest, the Eye of the Storm will break out briefly upon wounded mankind… a last chance for the prodigal sons and daughters to return Home before the final half of the Storm.[11]

When he broke open the seventh seal, there was silence in heaven for about half an hour. (The Eye of the Storm, Revelation 8:1)