Sunday Readings and Reflections

Christ between Saints Peter and Andrew by Rocco Marconi (1490-1529); Basilica dei Santi Giovanni e Paolo, Venice, Italy

Sunday, January 17

Second Sunday in Ordinary Time

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Anthony the Abbot

1st book of Samuel 3,3b-10.19.

Samuel was sleeping in the temple of the LORD where the ark of God was.

The LORD called to Samuel, who answered, “Here I am.”

He ran to Eli and said, “Here I am. You called me.” “I did not call you,” Eli said. “Go back to sleep.” So he went back to sleep.

Again the LORD called Samuel, who rose and went to Eli. “Here I am,” he said. “You called me.” But he answered, “I did not call you, my son. Go back to sleep.”

At that time Samuel was not familiar with the LORD, because the LORD had not revealed anything to him as yet.

The LORD called Samuel again, for the third time. Getting up and going to Eli, he said, “Here I am. You called me.” Then Eli understood that the LORD was calling the youth.

So he said to Samuel, “Go to sleep, and if you are called, reply, ‘Speak, LORD, for your servant is listening.'” When Samuel went to sleep in his place,

the LORD came and revealed his presence, calling out as before, “Samuel, Samuel!” Samuel answered, “Speak, for your servant is listening.”

Samuel grew up, and the LORD was with him, not permitting any word of his to be without effect.

Psalms 40(39),2.4ab.7-8a.8b-9.10.

I have waited, waited for the LORD,

and he stooped toward me and heard my cry.

And he put a new song into my mouth,

a hymn to our God.



Sacrifice or oblation you wished not,

but ears open to obedience you gave me.

Burnt offerings or sin-offerings you sought not;

then said I, “Behold I come.”



“In the written scroll it is prescribed for me,

To do your will, O my God, is my delight,

and your law is within my heart!”



I announced your justice in the vast assembly;

I did not restrain my lips, as you, O LORD, know.

First Letter to the Corinthians 6,13c-15a.17-20.

Brothers and sisters: The body is not for immorality, but for the Lord, and the Lord is for the body;

God raised the Lord and will also raise us by his power.

Do you not know that your bodies are members of Christ? Shall I then take Christ’s members and make them the members of a prostitute? Of course not!

But whoever is joined to the Lord becomes one spirit with him.

Avoid immorality. Every other sin a person commits is outside the body, but the immoral person sins against his own body.

Do you not know that your body is a temple of the holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God, and that you are not your own?

For you have been purchased at a price. Therefore, glorify God in your body.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 1,35-42.

John was standing with two of his disciples,

and as he watched Jesus walk by, he said, “Behold, the Lamb of God.”

The two disciples heard what he said and followed Jesus.

Jesus turned and saw them following him and said to them, “What are you looking for?” They said to him, “Rabbi” (which translated means Teacher), “where are you staying?”

He said to them,”Come, and you will see.” So they went and saw where he was staying, and they stayed with him that day. It was about four in the afternoon.

Andrew, the brother of Simon Peter, was one of the two who heard John and followed Jesus.

He first found his own brother Simon and told him, “We have found the Messiah” (which is translated Anointed).

Then he brought him to Jesus. Jesus looked at him and said, “You are Simon the son of John; you will be called Kephas” (which is translated Peter).

Saint Cyril of Alexandria (380-444)

Bishop, Doctor of the Church

Commentary on Saint John’s Gospel, 2, Prologue ; PG 73, 192 (trans. ©Friends of Henry Ashworth)

“Behold, the Lamb of God”

When he saw Jesus coming toward him John said: “Behold the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world” (Jn 1:29). No longer does he say: “Prepare the way of the Lord” (Mt 3:3). That would be out of place now that at last he who was prepared for is seen, is before our very eyes. The nature of the case now calls for a different type of homily. An explanation is needed of who is present, and why he has come down to us from heaven. That is why John says: “Behold the Lamb of God”.

The prophet Isaiah told us of this in the words: «He was led like a sheep to the slaughter, and like a lamb before his shearer he opened not his mouth» (Is 53:7). In past ages he was typified by the law of Moses, but (…) its salvation was only partial; its mercy did not reach out to embrace the whole world. But now the true lamb, the victim without blemish obscurely prefigured in former times, is led to the slaughter.

It was to banish sin from the world, to overthrow the world’s Destroyer, to abolish death by dying for the entire human race, and to release us from the curse: “Dust you are and to dust you shall return” (Gn 3:19). He will become the second Adam who is not of earth but of heaven (1 Cor 15:47), and will be for us the source of every blessing (…) and our way to the kingdom of heaven. For one Lamb died for all to restore the whole flock on earth to God the Father; “one died for all” to make all subject to God; “one died for all” to gain all so that “all might live no longer for themselves, but for him who died and was raised to life for them” (2 Cor 5:14-15).

TLM readings for the second Sunday after Epiphany Mass (Omnis terra) (green)

The Marriage Feast at Cana

Bartolome Esteban Murillo

c.1675

EPISTLE Romans 12: 6-16

Fratres: Habéntes donatiónes secúndum grátiam, quæ data est nobis, differéntes: sive prophetíam secúndum ratiónem fídei, sive ministérium in ministrándo, sive qui docet in doctrína, qui exhortátur in exhortándo, qui tríbuit in simplicitáte, qui præest in sollicitúdine, qui miserétur in hilaritáte. Diléctio sine simulatióne. Odiéntes malum, adhæréntes bono: Caritáte fraternitátis ínvicem diligéntes: Honóre ínvicem præveniéntes: Sollicitúdine non pigri: Spíritu fervéntes: Dómino serviéntes: Spe gaudéntes: In tribulatióne patiéntes: Oratióni instántes: Necessitátibus sanctórum communicántes: Hospitalitátem sectántes. Benedícite persequéntibus vos: benedícite, et nolíte maledícere. Gaudére cum gaudéntibus, flere cum fléntibus: idípsum ínvicem sentiéntes: Non alta sapiéntes, sed humílibus consentiéntes.

Brethren: Having different gifts, according to the grace that is given us: either prophecy, to be used according to the rule of faith; or ministry, in ministering; or he that

teaches, in doctrine; he that exhorts, in exhorting; he that gives, with simplicity; he that rules, with carefulness; he that shows mercy, with cheerfulness. Let love be without dissimulation. Hating that which is evil, cleaving to that which is good: loving one another with the charity of brotherhood, with honor preventing one another: in carefulness not slothful: in spirit fervent: serving the Lord: rejoicing in hope: patient in tribulation: instant in prayer: communicating to the necessities of the saints: pursuing hospitality. Bless them that persecute you: bless, and curse not. Rejoice with them that rejoice, weep with them that weep: being of one mind one towards another; not minding high things, but consenting to the humble.

GRADUAL Psalms 106: 20-21

Misit Dóminus verbum suum et sanávit eos: et erípuit eos de intéritu eórum. Confiteántur Dómino misericórdiæ ejus: et mirabília ejus fíliis hóminum.

The Lord sent His word, and healed them: and delivered them from their destruction. Let the mercies of the Lord give glory to Him: and His wonderful works to the children of men.

LESSER ALLELUIA Psalms 148: 2

Alleluia, allelúia. Laudáte Dóminum, omnes Angeli ejus: laudáte eum, omnes virtútes ejus. Allelúia.

Alleluia, alleluia. Praise ye the Lord, all His Angels: praise ye Him, all His hosts. Alleluia.

GOSPEL John 2: 1-11

In illo témpore: Núptiæ factæ sunt

in Cana Galilǽæ: et erat mater Jesu ibi. Vocátus est autem et Jesus, et discípuli ejus ad núptias. Et deficiénte vino, dicit mater Jesu ad eum: Vinum non habent. Et dicit ei Jesus: Quid mihi et tibi est, múlier? Nondum venit hora mea. Dicit mater ejus minístris: Quodcúmque díxerit vobis, fácite. Erant autem ibi lapídeæ hýdriæ sex pósitæ secúndum purificatiónem Judæórum, capiéntes síngulæ metrétas binas vel ternas. Dicit eis Jesus: Impléte hýdrias aqua. Et implevérunt eas usque ad summum. Et dicit eis Jesus: Hauríte nunc, et ferte architriclíno. Et tulérunt. Ut autem gustávit architriclínus aquam vinum factam, et non sciébat unde esset, minístri autem sciébant, qui háuserant aquam: vocat sponsum architriclínus, et dicit ei: Omnis homo primum bonum vinum ponit: et cum inebriáti fúerint, tunc id, quod detérius est: tu autem servásti bonum vinum usque adhuc. Hoc fecit inítium signórum Jesus in Cana Galilǽæ: et manifestávit glóriam suam, et credidérunt in eum discípuli ejus.

At that time there was a marriage in Cana of Galilee: and the mother of Jesus was there. And Jesus also was invited, and His disciples, to the marriage. And the wine failing, the mother of Jesus saith to Him: They have no wine. And Jesus saith to her: Woman, what is that to Me and to thee? My hour is not yet come. His mother saith to the waiters: Whatsoever He shall say to you, do ye. Now there were set there six

water pots of stone, according to the manner of the purifying of the Jews, containing two or three measures apiece. Jesus saith to them: Fill the water-pots with water. And they filled them up to the brim. And Jesus saith to them: Draw out now, and carry to the chief steward of the feast. And they carried it. And when the chief steward had tasted the water made wine, and knew not whence it was, but the waiters knew who had drawn the water: the chief steward calls the bridegroom, and saith to him: Every man at first sets forth good wine: and when men have well drunk, then that which is worse: but thou hast kept the good wine until now. This beginning of miracles did Jesus in Cana of Galilee; and manifested His glory, and His disciples believed in Him.