Garabandal – Rumblings of the Warning: A Pope, a Synod, and a Trip to Moscow

by Ted Flynn

Prelude to The Warning or The Illumination of Conscience

Believers who know the messages of Garabandal have been waiting in joyful hope for many years for the events prophesied at Garabandal to soon come to pass. There has been a parlor game for decades trying to put data points together to come up with plausible dates for the Miracle. To date, none have been right about them, and for good reason as terms and conditions for the timing of the Warning/Miracle have not yet been fulfilled. As of today, they are still not. But one thing is certain, with the speed of interconnected world events, things can happen quickly. People anxiously await these events because they know in the interior of their souls, it is only through this enormous grace of the Warning and the Miracle that Heaven has promised the world, that can turn the culture away from such a reprobate state. It is for this reason people follow the movements of Garabandal with expectation and hope.

Our Lady’s messages promised three events at Garabandal; a fourth is contingent upon the world’s response. The first event will be a world-wide warning from God, known as The Warning. Conchita wrote in a letter on January 1, 1965: “Our Lady said that a warning would be given to the entire world before the Miracle in order that the world might amend itself. It will come directly from God and be visible throughout the entire world.”

There will be two events to happen within one year. The operative word is “within.” It may be less, but it will not be more than one year from the Warning to the Great Miracle. The word within doesn’t mean it has to happen in the same calendar year.

Pope Paul VI (Papacy from 1963-1978) called the struggle of good and evil going on in the world “apocalyptic.” Pope Paul quoted Luke 18:8: “when the Son of Man returns will He find faith on earth,” and said the “smoke of Satan had entered the sanctuary.” The Blessed Mother also said at Fatima, “In the end my Immaculate Heart will Triumph.” As the Blessed Mother said at Cana instructing the servants, “Do whatever He tells you” (John 2:5). The Holy Trinity has appointed her for this task specifically at this point in time. If one thing is gleaned from this narrative, it is this; The refuge is her Immaculate Heart. Looking for safety anywhere else will be of limited value and duration. Our Lady does not take away from the authority of Jesus in the least, but she glorifies His Sacred Heart. She is a co-redeemer with us in His salvation plan for mankind. What better vessel than His mother who came into the world without the stain of sin through the Immaculate Conception?

The messages of the Blessed Mother at authentic apparitions sites are always clear and direct. The Garabandal apparitions and messages speak in clear language about the basic tenets of the faith. Not philosophy or theology that few can understand, but always to the heart of what is true and good. When a life changing experience or a message is heard and absorbed, there is a transformation of the soul. Pope Paul VI, Saint John Paul II, Father Stefano Gobbi of the Marian Movement of Priests, and many other contemporaries of our time believed in what was said at Garabandal, and were all public in affirming it. Saint Pio (Padre Pio) and St. Theresa of Calcutta also believed in the validity of Garabandal. Both visited with Conchita and extended their blessings and prayers to her. Saint Pio on the occasion of his visit with her, took Conchita’s hand and her crucifix that Our Lady had kissed and held them both. The crucifix had been passed through the hands of the child Jesus during the apparition of November 13, 1965.

However, what made Garabandal unique, is that the visionaries spoke about two events that would happen that have been spoken about by other mystics in the church like Saint Edmund Campion, and Blessed Anna Maria Taigi. Other more contemporary mystics like Servant of God Maria Esperanza of Betania/Caracas, Venezuela have addressed the same subjects.

The Warning is where we will see the state of his or her soul as God would judge it upon our death. It will be a line of demarcation in all of history. Satan’s lie will be exposed for who he is, and he will know we know it. His grip will be loosened. The free will of man will still be present, but the neutrality of people on moral issues will be gone. You will either be for the things of God, or not. As the Jews wandered in the desert after they left four hundred years of captivity in Egypt, it was not long before they forgot what God had done for them. Shortly thereafter, they were making a golden calf in the desert. Manna and quail were falling from the sky to feed the migratory people heading to the promised land, yet they were soon offering up a pagan rite. It will be the same today. Some people will soon forget the graces they have been given during “TheWarning,” and go back to old ways because they have not been properly formed in the faith. It is for this reason formation in the faith is so important. “Faith comes by hearing, hearing by the Word,” (Romans 10:17), and as the Psalmist said, “I have hid the word of God in my heart that I may not sin against thee” (Ps. 119:11).

There are several events that give us clues that the time of the Warning may be getting closer. The issue of Pope Francis going to Moscow is one. The prophecy that a time will come when the Mass will be suppressed has not yet happened. Although the institutional church has lost enormous credibility with many, the Mass is not suppressed at least in the West where priests will be in hiding. Below are several things to ponder.

Current Data Points on the Timing of the Warning?

Pope to Visit Moscow?

There is the story of German author Albrecht Weber that became known just a few years ago. It is the story published in Garabandal Magazine where Weber wrote a letter to Pope John Paul II about his book on Garabandal in which Msgr. Stanislaus Dziwisz, once secretary to Pope John Paul II, who later became a Cardinal in Poland (2005-2016) responded on behalf of Pope John Paul II. A letter came back which said, “May God reward you for everything, especially the deep love with which you are making the events connected with Garabandal more widely known. May the message of the Mother of God, find an entrance into hearts before it is too late. As an expression of joy and gratitude, the Holy Father gives you his apostolic blessing.” Accompanying this letter was a greeting by John Paul II in his own handwriting.

Albrecht Weber was devoted to Garabandal from the time of the apparitions to his death in 2014. He is buried at Garabandal, and in no way would ever wish to harm what happened there. He devoted his life to making the messages of Garabandal known. Weber is the sole origin of the story that the reigning pope would visit Moscow near the time of the Warning. Weber claimed Conchita told him that when meeting with her at the time of the apparitions in 1965.

Pope Francis has expressed interest in visiting Moscow and said so on his way back to Rome after his five-day trip to Greece and Cyprus in December 2021. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow then sent a representative soon after to the Vatican to work out details. Pope Francis then visited the Russian Embassy in Rome on February 25, 2022, at the beginning of the Russia Ukraine war, presumably making a plea for peace. What is odd, is that this story had not surfaced until fairly recently about Weber’s claim. After multiple decades of speculation when the Warning may take place, this story had not been spoken of or widely disseminated among people knowledgeable about Garabandal.

It has been nearly one thousand years since Eastern Orthodoxy split from Rome, so it would be a significant event. At the time of this writing, no date has been given for Pope Francis to visit Moscow. At the moment, the Ukraine Russia war is escalating with tensions. The issue is what does Vladimir Putin have to gain from a pope pleading for peace where Putin can only be publicly embarrassed by not abiding by the request to stop the war? If Weber is correct, we will know shortly.

Pope Francis Makes a Personal Request to Meet with Vladimir Putin

In another turn of events, Pope Francis told Italian newspaper Corriere della Serra on May 4, 2022 that he would like to visit Kyiv and Moscow to personally talk to Putin about ending the atrocities. Pope Francis said, “I asked Cardinal Parolin to convey my message to Putin, that I was ready to travel to Moscow. For sure, I was waiting for some kind of opening gesture from the Kremlin leader. We received no answer whatsoever, but we keep pressing them on the issue.

I fear, however, that Putin cannot, or does not want to agree to our meeting at the moment. But how can you not try and do whatever you can to stop the atrocities? Twenty-five years ago we saw something similar in Rwanda.”

However, Pope Francis issued a statement the same day that took many off guard that became a bombshell in Italy when he said “the barking of NATO at the gates of Moscow,” saying ”NATO provoked the war.” This is an unpopular opinion to speak of in western diplomatic and political circles. Vladimir Putin became acting President of Russia on December 31, 1999, when President Boris Yeltsin stepped down. Putin was elected in March of 2000 and became President. Every diplomat that has ever met Putin since then, has known his stand that Ukraine will not be allowed to be a member of NATO and have the possibility of missiles on the Russian border five minutes from Moscow. It was his line in the stand where he was resolute that no one could cross. Every diplomat to Russia world-wide was aware of Putin’s stand on NATO expansion to Ukraine. This is similar to President John F. Kennedy’s brinksmanship with Nikita Khrushchev and the potential of Russian missiles in Cuba 90 miles off the Florida coast.

This is what Pope Francis is saying when “NATO provoked the war.” Although no one approves of the carnage we are seeing, Ukraine is an organized crime syndicate of the West and their leaders are western puppets, and Putin is aware of it as Ukraine is where the global elite launder their cash. I am sure few are ready to canonize Putin as Saint Vladimir, but it is the reason many in the West are not sympathetic to Ukraine’s position as President Zelensky has been open he is on board with the World Economic Forum and Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset. It is an ideological reason some do not stand with Ukraine.

In July 2021 Pope Francis had surgery of the colon and had a ten-day post-operative recovery in the hospital. It has never been confirmed, but it was rumored he had colon cancer. On May 5, 2022 it was reported that a Vatican source told reporter John Gizzi of Newsmax that,” Pope Francis is dying” with insiders saying, “theybelieve the Pontiff will not last past 2022.” This is speculative at best, and everyone has an opinion, however, this has to be looked at with great discernment. The Vatican is aware the Pope is slowing down with more health issues, and for the first time Pope Francis was escorted by wheelchair on May 5, 2022 to an assembly in Pope Paul VI Hall. One thing is now certain, Pope Francis wants to go to Russia. Will it be Pope Francis to go to Moscow or another?

Believers have confidence the Warning is the remedy for our current global sinful malaise. There is so much chaos right now, it will take something as significant as the Warning/Life Review/Correction of Conscience to turn around the moral conscience of the world.

Was the Synod on Synodality the Synod Prophesied at Garabandal?

Another event that is interesting to note on the possible timing of the Warning is that it would be around the time of a synod. Synods are not new in the Church, and there have been many since the apparitions ended in 1965. A Spanish nun by the name of Mother Nieves Garcia who was the head of Conchita’s boarding school in Spain knew Conchita since her school days, said she was told the Warning would be near the time of a Synod. Conchita had allegedly told Mother Nieves that “an important one” {Synod} would be held before the events took place.

Pope Francis has initiated a program called The Synod on Synodality which is a two-year process of listening and dialogue that began with a solemn opening in Rome on October 9, 10, 2021. The reason it is an “important one” is that it has relevance to every diocese and parish in the world because there has never been one quite like it. The Synodal process will conclude in 2023. Pope Francis said about the synod, “I invite the Church to reflect on the theme that is decisive for its life and mission. It is precisely this path of synodality which God expects the Church of the third millennium. This journey which follows in the wake of the Church’s renewal proposed by the Second Vatican Council, is both a gift and a task: by journeying together and reflecting together on the journey that has been made, the Church will be able to learn through her experience which processes can help her to live communion, to active participation to open herself to mission.”

This is another controversy because many people feel that Pope Francis might use the Synod to make changes that will be more progressive than many like, taking the Church in a direction conservatives feel will aid in the further destruction of orthodoxy and tradition. At the diocesan level there are meetings mandated by bishops with clergy participating in listening sessions with laity to discuss the direction of the Church. Conservatives are concerned that it will bring more of a liberal social justice agenda to these “listening sessions” throughout the world.

The Issue of the Number of Popes

After Pope John XXIII died, Conchita said that Our Lady told her, “After this pope there will be only three left, but there would be a fourth pope who would govern the Church for a short time, then it would be the end of times.” This gets into a highly controversial matter as to the issue of when she said this. It is alleged there was pressure from Conchita’s mother on releasing this portion of the message relating to the reign of a pope for just a short time to not create controversy for her daughter. Since John XXIII, we have had Paul VI, John Paul I, then John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and now Pope Francis. We do know that John Paul I governed only thirty-three days, which is an amazingly accurate prophecy in light of that fact it did happen. If the above is true, then that would mean the conclave electing Pope Francis ushered in the end times. It is a plausible scenario but still controversial. Initially Conchita indicated there would be only three popes before “the end times,” a New Era of humanity, not the end of the world.

The Role of Communism is Still a Dominant Theme that Never Seems to go Away

Mary Loli was once asked, “since you are not allowed to tell me the exact year of the Warning, perhaps you could tell me approximately when it will happen? Loli responded, “it will be at a time when the world will most need it.” Then it was asked when is that? Loli said, When Russia will suddenly and unexpectedly overrun a great part of the free world. God does not want this to happen so quickly. In any case the Warning will come when you will see the Holy Mass cannot be celebrated freely anymore; then it will be that the world will most need the intervention of God.”

Mari-Loli did not know the date/day of the Warning, only the year. Conchita alone knows the day of the Miracle. Mari-Loli also said that the Blessed Mother told her prior to the Warning and the Great Miracle, “A time would come, when it would look like the Church was finished, when priests would have difficulty saying Mass and talking about holy things. There would come a time when the Church would give the impression of being on the point of perishing. It would pass through a terrible test. Priests would supposedly have to hide in order to say Mass. It is then that the world will be in most need of God’s intervention.” When she asked Our Lady how this would happen, Our Lady called it “communism. This has happened in many countries already. Whether or not it will be more widespread remains to be seen. We are not at the stage yet where priests need to hide to say Mass.

It is much easier to manipulate and control an individual that does not acknowledge the truth of Christianity, which is precisely why it must be removed by a tyrannical government. We have seen the brutality of communist regimes from the USSR and China and other brute dictators, but communism is simply a government where God cannot be publicly displayed. Through sophisticated social engineering, much of the West, and the world at large, exhibit a form of theoretical and practical atheism—or communism as it comes to everyday living. A world without God is the communist (global elite) goal.

The Blessed Mother once told Conchita, “it would be like an invasion of Communism.” Premier Mikhail Gorbachev said the principal event that toppled the USSR was the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl April 26, 1986. The ramifications of Soviet incompetence spreading throughout western borders was no longer acceptable to the West, and Gorbachev was firm when he said it was this event that led to the 1992-1994 downfall. As the world watches the destruction of the Ukraine and the issues that it is causing world-wide, one would have to ask, has communism really fallen?

The girls described the times of tribulation as “the return of Communism.” Four young mountain children in the early 1960’s would not have any understanding of what Communism meant. In political philosophy Communism does not necessarily have to be violent, although it usually is. Communism is an ideological practice without God in the governance of the state. Due to theoretical and practical atheism globally, we increasingly see a world that does not want God in any genre or milieu of life. Classrooms across the world continue to be cesspools with a lack of any moral formation, with many countries outright reverting to paganism. This would constitute Communism returning on a much wider scale than what we have seen in the past.

