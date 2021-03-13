Francis Effect: The End of the Traditional Latin Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica

From Rorate Caeli:
The Traditional Mass used to be celebrated hidden, out of sight, in the crypt of the Vatican Basilica (the Hungarian Chapel) from the days of the motu proprio Ecclesia Dei to Summorum.
Since the 2007 motu proprio Summorum Pontificum, which recognized that the Traditional Mass had never been abrogated (and in fact could never be so), many priests who have celebrated in the several side altars of St. Peter’s have done so by using the 1962 Missal. And it was celebrated daily in two of the Basilica’s major altars, especially the Altar of Blessed Pope Innocent XI.
Alas, the new order (see below) that has come to the Vatican Basilica has abolished all privately celebrated masses in the upper body of the Basilica (including Novus Ordo masses, which used to be very numerous as well), and has determined that all masses celebrated in the Basilica will have to be (naturally Novus Ordo) concelebrations, liturgically “animated” by “readers” and “singers”…
(Order from the Secretariat of State below:)
And the Latin Mass has been once again relegated to the Catacombs: it can only be celebrated (not by any priest in good standing, but exclusively by so-called “authorized priests”) in set times (7, 7:30, 8, and 9 am) in the Clementine Chapel of the Vatican crypt. Yes, they really do hate us. Yes, they want us all to die and disappear. Yes, if they could, they would wipe us off from the face of the earth.
The only consolation is that the tiny and stuffy and windowless Clementine Chapel is the most special place in the whole Basilica, it is where the main chest protecting the Relics of the Prince of the Apostles himself are held:
Those of us who had the privilege to take part in the Latin Mass above ground will cherish the memory for as we live! Thank you to all priests whom we met there.
More on this sad development from Fr Z: St. Peter’s Basilica – Individual morning Masses SUPPRESSED
Here’s a lovely story from Fr Z’s combox:
In 1888, on one of the altars of the Basilica of St. Peter, a priest ready to pray the Holy Mass, looked restlessly around him because his altar boy did not appear. A bishop, who was kneeling nearby, approached him and said very simply:
– Allow me, Father, that I be the assistant of your Mass.
– No, Excellency, I will not allow it. It is not convenient for a bishop to act as an altar boy.
-Why not? I assure you I can do it.
– I don’t doubt that, Excellency. But it would be a lot of humiliation. No, I will not allow it.
– Quiet. Quick to the altar; begins: “Introibo ad altare Dei …”
That said, the Bishop knelt and the priest had to yield. Assisted by his new assistant, the priest celebrated Mass with great emotion. At the end he undid in thanks to the Bishop. That pious assistant, twenty years older than the priest, was Bishop Giuseppe Sarto, future Pope Pius X, one of the greatest pontiffs and saints of the Catholic Church.
Saint Pius X, pray for us
Further reading reveals young priest was Eugenio Pacelli future Pius XII
LikeLiked by 3 people
@mmvc…Thank you for this example of true humility before God. What a great message is contained in this example made by the then Bishop who is now a Saint! Dear Lord Jesus look upon us now with the greatest mercy and pity; see what has happened to your beloved Church and her children as they are so scattered, disruptive, unruly and even blaspheming our Father in heaven! Save us from these snares and traps the most unholy one has laid out all around us to subdue and conquer all of God’s children as his own to do whatever he wishes; to bring all pain and suffering upon them all. Please forgive us for our sins and mistakes for which we are so sorry, and let us join you Lord and our Father in your kingdom forever. We ask in the sweet name of Jesus. Amen.
Brother in Christ Jesus,
Lawrence Morra III
LikeLike