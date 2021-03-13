Francis Effect: The End of the Traditional Latin Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica

From Rorate Caeli:

The Traditional Mass used to be celebrated hidden, out of sight, in the crypt of the Vatican Basilica (the Hungarian Chapel) from the days of the motu proprio Ecclesia Dei to Summorum.

Since the 2007 motu proprio Summorum Pontificum, which recognized that the Traditional Mass had never been abrogated (and in fact could never be so), many priests who have celebrated in the several side altars of St. Peter’s have done so by using the 1962 Missal. And it was celebrated daily in two of the Basilica’s major altars, especially the Altar of Blessed Pope Innocent XI.

Alas, the new order (see below) that has come to the Vatican Basilica has abolished all privately celebrated masses in the upper body of the Basilica (including Novus Ordo masses, which used to be very numerous as well), and has determined that all masses celebrated in the Basilica will have to be (naturally Novus Ordo) concelebrations, liturgically “animated” by “readers” and “singers”…

(Order from the Secretariat of State below:)

And the Latin Mass has been once again relegated to the Catacombs: it can only be celebrated (not by any priest in good standing, but exclusively by so-called “authorized priests”) in set times (7, 7:30, 8, and 9 am) in the Clementine Chapel of the Vatican crypt. Yes, they really do hate us. Yes, they want us all to die and disappear. Yes, if they could, they would wipe us off from the face of the earth.

The only consolation is that the tiny and stuffy and windowless Clementine Chapel is the most special place in the whole Basilica, it is where the main chest protecting the Relics of the Prince of the Apostles himself are held:

Those of us who had the privilege to take part in the Latin Mass above ground will cherish the memory for as we live! Thank you to all priests whom we met there.

More on this sad development from Fr Z: St. Peter’s Basilica – Individual morning Masses SUPPRESSED