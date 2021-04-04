The Resurrection of Christ by Jacopo Tintoretto – 1565

EASTER SUNDAY

“The Lord has truly risen, Alleluia!“

“The Lord calls all those He has redeemed to sing a hymn of victory.” (St Athanasius).

Psalm 99

Cry out with joy to the Lord, all the earth.

Serve the Lord with gladness.

Come before Him, singing for joy.

Know that He, the Lord, is God.

He made us, we belong to Him,

We are His people, the sheep of His flock.

Go within His gates, giving thanks.

Enter His courts with songs of praise.

Give thanks to Him and bless His name.

Indeed, how good is the Lord,

Eternal His merciful love.

He is faithful from age to age.

Glory be to the Father and to the Son

And to the Holy Spirit,

As it was in the beginning,Is now, and ever shall be,

World without end.

Amen.

Christians, to the Paschal Victim

Offer your thankful praises!y

A Lamb the sheep redeems;

Christ, who only is sinless,

Reconciles sinners to the Father.

Death and life have contended in that combat stupendous:

The Prince of life, who died, reigns immortal.

Speak, Mary, declaring

What you saw, wayfaring.

“The tomb of Christ, who is living,

The glory of Jesus’ resurrection; bright angels attesting,

The shroud and napkin resting.

Yes, Christ my hope is arisen;

to Galilee he goes before you.”

Christ indeed from death is risen, our new life obtaining.

Have mercy, victor King, ever reigning!

Amen. Alleluia.