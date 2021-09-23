Bergoglio: The past is a fad which will kill us and everyone…?

Pope Francis to Council of Bishops’ Conferences of Europe: “To make the Church beautiful and welcoming we need together to look to the future, not to restore the past, which unfortunately is a fad. Restoring the past will kill us, it will kill everyone” pic.twitter.com/9xenYUo1R1 — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) September 23, 2021

Once you’ve caught your breath, here’s some sound advice from Fr Z:

I’ll add some points I’ve made before many times on this blog. They bear repetition.

I. Of all the universes God could have created, He created this one, into which He called us into existence at exactly the right point in time and with exactly the right set of tools to carry out our little piece of His overarching, divine Plan. If we dedicate ourselves to our state in life, as it is hic et nunc, here and now, God will give us all the actual graces we need to fulfill our part in His economy of salvation. It is an honor to have been called by God to live in these difficult times. WE are the team He has assembled for His purposes hic et nunc. Fidelity and the pursuit of His will bring greater graces than if our paths were smooth.

II. Popes come and go. There have been good Popes and bad Popes, important Popes and forgettable Popes. Men pick them, not the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit’s role in their election is to make sure that the Pope isn’t a total disaster for the Church. Some disaster, maybe. Total disaster, never. Moreover, generations of faithful Catholics lived and died without even knowing the Pope’s name. In a lot of ways, in daily life, they just aren’t that important. Modern communication our perception, and the media changed the role. That said, the RUACH hasn’t stopped either in the Church or in your soul. The day to day is what you need to work on.

III. For priests, especially…. learn the Traditional Latin Mass. Time and again, priests have told me that learning the TLM changed them profoundly. They began to grasp aspects of their priesthood which they hadn’t gleaned before. In turn, that produces a knock on effect in other aspects of their work, in particular how they celebrate the Novus Ordo. Congregations note the differences. The knock on effect continues to knock. This will be for you a suit of armor. You can tell how important it is by how much certain people are afraid of it and work to shut it down, denigrate it with utterly absurd claims that both the Rite itself and people who desire it are at odds with an Ecumenical Council. They are practitioners of The Big Lie. We must persevere.

IV. For priests, seminarians, lay people alike… consider your CONFIRMATION. Confirmation strengthens us to make the hard call and then stand firm when we are challenged in our Christian living. We can call upon the power of this sacrament, which has imparted an indelible character, like the potter’s mark of ownership, into our souls. Confirmation is an ongoing reality in our lives just as the Pentecost event is an ongoing reality in the Church. In these troubled and troubling times, make a conscious choice to call upon that mighty sacrament you received. Activate it. The sacrament will be mighty in you when you are in the state of grace. A daily prayer HERE.

V. Therefore… GO TO CONFESSION!