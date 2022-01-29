Sunday Readings and Reflections

Jesus Preaching in the Synagogue at Nazareth, 14th century fresco, Visoki Decani Monastery, Kosovo

Sunday, January 30

Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Roman Ordinary calendar

St Bathilde

Book of Jeremiah 1,4-5.17-19.

The word of the LORD came to me saying:

Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I dedicated you, a prophet to the nations I appointed you.

But do you gird your loins; stand up and tell them all that I command you. Be not crushed on their account, as though I would leave you crushed before them;

For I am the one who today makes you a fortified city, a pillar of iron, a wall of bronze, against the whole land: against Judah’s kings and princes, its priests and the people of the land.

They will fight against you, but not prevail over you, for I am with you to deliver you, says the LORD.

Psalms 71(70),1-2.3-4a.5-6ab.15ab.17.

In you, LORD, I take refuge;

let me never be put to shame.

In your justice rescue and deliver me;

incline your ear to me, and save me.



Be my rock of refuge,

a stronghold to give me safety,

for you are my rock and my fortress.

O my God, rescue me from the hand of the wicked.



For you are my hope, O Lord;

my trust, O God, from my youth.

On you I depend from birth;

from my mother’s womb you are my strength.



My mouth shall declare your justice,

day by day your salvation.

O God, you have taught me from my youth,

and till the present I proclaim your wondrous deeds.

First Letter to the Corinthians 12,31.13,1-13.

Brothers and sisters: Strive eagerly for the greatest spiritual gifts. But I shall show you a still more excellent way.

If I speak in human and angelic tongues but do not have love, I am a resounding gong or a clashing cymbal.

And if I have the gift of prophecy and comprehend all mysteries and all knowledge; if I have all faith so as to move mountains but do not have love, I am nothing.

If I give away everything I own, and if I hand my body over so that I may boast but do not have love, I gain nothing.

Love is patient, love is kind. It is not jealous, (love) is not pompous, it is not inflated,

it is not rude, it does not seek its own interests, it is not quick-tempered, it does not brood over injury,

it does not rejoice over wrongdoing but rejoices with the truth.

It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.

Love never fails. If there are prophecies, they will be brought to nothing; if tongues, they will cease; if knowledge, it will be brought to nothing.

For we know partially and we prophesy partially,

but when the perfect comes, the partial will pass away.

When I was a child, I used to talk as a child, think as a child, reason as a child; when I became a man, I put aside childish things.

At present we see indistinctly, as in a mirror, but then face to face. At present I know partially; then I shall know fully, as I am fully known.

So faith, hope, love remain, these three; but the greatest of these is love.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 4,21-30.

Jesus began speaking in the synagogue saying: “Today this scripture passage is fulfilled in your hearing.”

And all spoke highly of him and were amazed at the gracious words that came from his mouth.

He said to them, “Surely you will quote me this proverb, ‘Physician, cure yourself,’ and say, ‘Do here in your native place the things that we heard were done in Capernaum.'”

And he said, “Amen, I say to you, no prophet is accepted in his own native place.

Indeed, I tell you, there were many widows in Israel in the days of Elijah when the sky was closed for three and a half years and a severe famine spread over the entire land.

It was to none of these that Elijah was sent, but only to a widow in Zarephath in the land of Sidon.

Again, there were many lepers in Israel during the time of Elisha the prophet; yet not one of them was cleansed, but only Naaman the Syrian.”

When the people in the synagogue heard this, they were all filled with fury.

They rose up, drove him out of the town, and led him to the brow of the hill on which their town had been built, to hurl him down headlong.

But he passed through the midst of them and went away.

Saint Cyril of Alexandria (380-444)

Bishop, Doctor of the Church

On the prophet Isaiah, 5, 5; PG 70, 1352-1353 (© Friends of Henry Ashworth)

To “renew the face of the earth” (Ps 104[103]:30)

Desiring to win over the whole world and bring its inhabitants to God the Father, raising all things to a higher condition and, in a sense, renewing the face of the earth, the Lord of the universe “took the form of a servant” (Phil 2:7) and brought the Good News to the poor. This, he said, was why he had been sent (Lk 4:18).

Now by the poor we may understand those who were then deprived of all spiritual blessings and who lived in the world without hope and without God, as Scripture says. They are those among the Gentiles who, enriched by faith in Christ, have gained the divine, the heavenly treasure, which is the saving proclamation of the gospel. Through this they have become sharers in the kingdom of heaven and companions of the saints. They have inherited blessings impossible to express or comprehend, for “eye has not seen”, says Scripture, “nor ear heard, nor human heart conceived what God has prepared for those who love him” (1 Cor 2:9) (…)

All that has been said, however, could also be applied to the Israelites, for they too were poor, broken-hearted, captives in a certain sense, and in darkness. But Christ came, and it was to the Israelites first that he made known the purpose of his coming: he came to proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord (Lk 4:19), and the day of retribution.

Traditional Latin Mass Readings for this Sunday

Click here for a live-streamed Traditional Latin Mass