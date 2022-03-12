Sunday Readings and Reflections

Mosaic above altar showing Jesus transfigured at the Church of the Transfiguration, Mount Tabor

Sunday, March 13

Second Sunday of Lent

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Euphrasia

Book of Genesis 15,5-12.17-18.

The Lord God took Abraham outside and said: “Look up at the sky and count the stars, if you can. Just so,” he added, “shall your descendants be.”

Abram put his faith in the LORD, who credited it to him as an act of righteousness.

He then said to him, “I am the LORD who brought you from Ur of the Chaldeans to give you this land as a possession.”

“O Lord GOD,” he asked, “How am I to know that I shall possess it?”

He answered him, “Bring me a three-year-old heifer, a three-year-old she-goat, a three-year-old ram, a turtle-dove, and a young pigeon.”

He brought him all these, split them in two, and placed each half opposite the other; but the birds he did not cut up.

Birds of prey swooped down on the carcasses, but Abram stayed with them.

As the sun was about to set, a trance fell upon Abram, and a deep, terrifying darkness enveloped him.

When the sun had set and it was dark, there appeared a smoking brazier and a flaming torch, which passed between those pieces.

It was on that occasion that the LORD made a covenant with Abram, saying: “To your descendants I give this land, from the Wadi of Egypt to the Great River (the Euphrates).”

Psalms 27(26),1.7-8.9abc.13-14.

The LORD is my light and my salvation;

whom should I fear?

The LORD is my life’s refuge;

of whom should I be afraid?



Hear, O LORD, the sound of my call;

have pity on me, and answer me.

Of you my heart speaks; you my glance seeks.



Hide not your face from me;

do not in anger repel your servant.

You are my helper: cast me not off.



I believe that I shall see the bounty of the LORD

in the land of the living.

Wait for the LORD with courage;

be stouthearted, and wait for the LORD.

Letter to the Philippians 3,17-21.4,1.

Join with others in being imitators of me, brothers and sisters, and observe those who thus conduct themselves according to the model you have in us.

For many, as I have often told you and now tell you even in tears, conduct themselves as enemies of the cross of Christ.

Their end is destruction. Their God is their stomach; their glory is in their “shame.” Their minds are occupied with earthly things.

But our citizenship is in heaven, and from it we also await a savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.

He will change our lowly body to conform with his glorified body by the power that enables him also to bring all things into subjection to himself.

Therefore, my brothers, whom I love and long for, my joy and crown, in this way stand firm in the Lord, beloved.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 9,28b-36.

Jesus took Peter, John, and James and went up the mountain to pray.

While he was praying his face changed in appearance and his clothing became dazzling white.

And behold, two men were conversing with him, Moses and Elijah,

who appeared in glory and spoke of his exodus that he was going to accomplish in Jerusalem.

Peter and his companions had been overcome by sleep, but becoming fully awake, they saw his glory and the two men standing with him.

As they were about to part from him, Peter said to Jesus, “Master, it is good that we are here; let us make three tents, one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elijah.” But he did not know what he was saying.

While he was still speaking, a cloud came and cast a shadow over them, and they became frightened when they entered the cloud.

Then from the cloud came a voice that said, “This is my chosen Son; listen to him.”

After the voice had spoken, Jesus was found alone. They fell silent and did not at that time tell anyone what they had seen.

Saint Francis de Sales (1567-1622)

Bishop of Geneva and Doctor of the Church

Sermon for the second Sunday of Lent, February 20th 1622

“It is good to be here”

Rejoice and be happy! Persevere to the end and prefer to die rather than abandon the post to which God has called you.

But embrace the Cross with patience and hide in God’s breast with your troubles: fix your eyes on the Lamb immolated for your sake and always be content with what God gives you and destines for you. We must act like this because we are sure that God is calling us and has chosen for us what will make us the most pleasing in his sight. Thus you will go from light to light and the pains endured for the sake of Jesus crucified will be delightful to you, whereas the pleasures and consolations of the world will become bitter. You will begin to taste, even in this life, a foretaste of eternal life, for the principal beatitude of the soul in heaven is to be confirmed for ever in the will of the Father. Thus it tastes the divine sweetness. But it will never taste it in heaven if it is not clothed with it on earth where we are pilgrims and travelers. When it is clothed with it, it tastes God by grace in its troubles; its memory will be full of the blood of the Lamb without blemish; its mind will be opened and contemplate the ineffable love that God has made known in the wisdom of his Son, and the love it finds in the Holy Spirit’s goodness casts out self-love and love for created things to love only God.

So do not be afraid (…) but suffer with joy so as to conform yourself to the will of God.

Traditional Latin Mass Readings for this Sunday

Click here for a live-streamed Traditional Latin Mass