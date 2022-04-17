RESURREXIT SICUT DIXIT

Paolo Veronese, “The resurrection of Christ,” c.1570

Pope St Gregory the Great’s Easter prayer:

It is only right, with all the powers of our heart and mind, to praise You Father and Your Only-Begotten Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Dear Father, by Your wondrous condescension of Loving-Kindness toward us, Your servants, You gave up Your Son.

Dear Jesus, You paid the debt of Adam for us to the Eternal Father by Your Blood poured forth in Loving-Kindness.

You cleared away the darkness of sin by Your magnificent and radiant Resurrection.

You broke the bonds of death and rose from the grave as a Conqueror. You reconciled Heaven and earth.

Our life had no hope of Eternal Happiness before You redeemed us.

Your Resurrection has washed away our sins, restored our innocence and brought us joy.

How inestimable is the tenderness of Your Love!

We pray You, Lord, to preserve Your servants in the peaceful enjoyment of this Easter happiness.

We ask this through Jesus Christ Our Lord, Who lives and reigns with God The Father, in the unity of the Holy Spirit, forever and ever.

Amen.

The CP&S team would like to wish all our readers and their loved ones countless blessings and graces of Our Risen Lord in this holy Easter season.